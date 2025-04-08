WWE Raw Results (4/7/25): Rhea Ripley Added To WrestleMania, Rollins Confronts Heyman
The WWE Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 was finally set on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
After last week's world championship match debacle between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky with Bianca Belair as the special referee, Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, started this week's show in the middle of the ring and addressed what happened.
Pearce called for all three women to join him in the ring and proceeded to apologize to them. Pearce said that he shouldn't have put Belair in a situation where she was responsible for that title match and that he was wrong to think they could handle their situation like pros. Instead, Pearce said the only fair thing to do was to add Ripley to the title match.
Belair was disgusted by the news and called Ripley out for not earning her shot at the title. The two women signed the contract for the match, but jawed back and forth -- seemingly forgetting about Sky. In response, Sky leapt off the ropes and kicked Ripley into Belair. She then signed the contract and the triple threat was official.
Jey Uso and Gunther significantly advanced their storyline this week ahead of their showdown for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Last week on the show, Gunther destroyed Jey's brother Jimmy and left him a bloody mess in the middle of the ring. Jey watched on while zip tied to the ropes, helpless to do anything.
This week, Jey confronted Gunther in the middle of the ring. Jey told Gunther that he had to tell his family what happened to his brother and that while it was Gunther who attacked, he had Jimmy's blood on his hands as well. Jey told Gunther that he once feared him, but that while he was watching him attack Jimmy, he realized he had no fear left.
Jey proceeded to tell Gunther that he would say a prayer for him and himself ahead of their match at WrestleMania because he wanted to be forgiven for what he'd do. Uso said he would beat Gunther and take the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
A brand new WrestleMania match was made official on this week's Raw. Rey Mysterio will now go one on one with El Grande Americano. The match was made official after El Grande Americano teamed with American Made to defeat the LWO.
In other action, Lyra Valkyria was able to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley. Bayley was angry after losing the match and almost dismissed Lyra instead of congratulating her. She thought better and went back into the ring to hug it out.
Also, The War Raiders were disqualified mistakenly for using a chair in their tag team match against The New Day. The referee thought the War Raiders used the chair after Xavier Woods brought it into the match. After, New Day attacked their opponents with the chair as the audience loudly booed.
In the main event match, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio. Both men will be in the fatal four-way match at WrestleMania with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line. Bron Breakker defends against Penta, Dominik, and Finn Balor.
The official main event segment was a promo by Paul Heyman. Heyman told the world that he would always be loyal to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns and to his best friend, CM Punk -- despite the corner he's in at WrestleMania.
Seth Rollins walked to the ring to confront Heyman. Rollins told Heyman that Roman didn't respect him and that Punk really wasn't his best friend. Rollins ran down their histories and explained in detail why that was the case.
Rollins then told Heyman that Heyman was in a bad spot, but suggested that he could put him out of his misery and end any WrestleMania confusion by taking him out of the equation with a Stomp. Rollins started to push Heyman and eventually pushed him all the way into the corner of the ring.
At that point, CM Punk ran out and attacked Rollins. Punk and Rollins brawled around the ringside area and Punk tried to hit him with a Stomp on the steel steps. Rollins rolled back into the ring to dodge it and Punk followed. As he did, Rollins hit him with a Stomp.
Heyman leaned over Punk to check on him and it appeared as if Rollins was going to hit Heyman with a Stomp like he promised. Instead, Rollins missed on purpose and told Heyman he now owed him a favor too. Heyman was stunned and surprised as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Results 4/7/25
- Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
- El Grande Americano and American Made defeated The LWO
- The New Day defeated War Raiders by disqualification, but did not win the WWE World Tag Team Championships
- Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio
