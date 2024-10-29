WWE Raw Results (10/28/24): The Bloodline Saga Continues, Final WWE Crown Jewel Hype
The drama in The Bloodline continues.
After embracing one another on Friday's episode of WWE Smackdown, Jey and Jimmy Uso buried the hatchet with one another on this week's episode of WWE Raw. The show opened with Jey Uso requesting that his brother Jimmy come to the ring.
Jimmy walked to the ring right away and Jey proceeded to let him know that everything he's done after The Bloodline was on his own and because of himself. He said that championships were important to him, but that nothing was as important as being brothers. The former tag team champions buried their differences with Jimmy suggesting that Jey now talk with Roman Reigns and bury the hatchet there too, so the trio could take on Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline. After weeks of denying that request, Jey finally said yes.
Later in the show, Sami Zayn confronted Jey Uso and was confused as to why he was joining up with Jimmy and Reigns again. Jey answered and told Zayn he couldn't understand because he wasn't really family with them. After that, Jimmy and Jey saw Zayn talking with Sikoa in the parking lot.
In the main event of the show, Dominik Mysterio defeated Damian Priest after vigorous interference by The Judgment Day. After the match, Priest decimated Dominik with vicious chair shots and numerous South of Heaven finishers.
The angle of the night went to Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed. Both men were scheduled for another face-to-face meeting in the ring. After last week's backstage brawl between both men, Adam Pearce forbid any violence inside the arena. Rollins spoke in the ring about finding his inner "monster," but was then challenged to a fight outside of the arena by Reed.
Rollins and Reed brawled near a WWE production truck. Rollins planted Reed's head into a car hood with a Stomp. As Rollins spoke into the camera about their Crown Jewel match, Reed got up and continued to attack. The segment ended after Reed hitting Rollins with a Death Valley Driver out of the truck and down to the ground through tables.
Full WWE Raw Results 10/28/24
- Sheamus defeated Ludwig Kaiser
- Ivy Nile defeated Zelina Vega
- The War Raiders defeated The LWO to earn a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championships
- Dominik Mysterio defeated Damian Priest
Recommended
Cody Rhodes Reveals Why Goldust Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame