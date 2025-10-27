Liv Morgan Shares Graphic Injury Video To Celebrate 11 Years In WWE
Liv Morgan is celebrating 11 years with WWE on Monday, and she did so by sharing a video showing her in one of her most vulnerable moments.
Morgan was set to face Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of Monday Night Raw earlier this year. The former WWE Women's World Champion got just minutes into the match before legitimately suffering a dislocated shoulder, bringing the bout to an immediate halt.
She would eventually be stripped of her half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship as well as a result of the injury, and has been out of action since.
Taking to social media on Monday to honor her anniversary with the company, Morgan shared a never-before-seen video of her having her shoulder popped back into place after the match. Forewarning, the video is somewhat graphic in nature.
In the video, her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez can be seen comforting her before her shoulder is put back into place. Morgan quickly hopes that the popping fixes the injury, optimistically asking the trainer, "Wait, you think that's it, maybe?"
Unfortunately, the 31-year-old has been sidelined since, needing surgery shortly after.
Morgan's Upcoming Return
Even though the injury has taken Morgan off the road, there is a belief that she could be ready in the not-so-distant future. It was reported back in August that people within WWE were optimistic she could be back in the ring in the beginning of 2026, and she was present for the WWE WrestleMania 43 Saudi Arabia announcement event last month.
2025 was shaping up to be a big one for Morgan, who entered the year as world champion before dropping the title to Rhea Ripley. She took time off after WrestleMania to film a role for the upcoming "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" film, her first major movie role to date.
MORE: New Reports Reveal What WWE's Mysterious Walking Vignettes Are For
She and Rodriguez were on a collision course with Asuka and Sane at WWE Evolution before the injury occurred, and it was likely that an eventual program with Roxanne Perez was in the cards as well over Dom Mysterio's affections.
Mysterio, in his own right, has done well without Morgan. He is the AAA Mega Champion alongside the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and appears to be set to face John Cena in one of his final matches before he retires from WWE. The two are likely to face one another at Survivor Series in San Diego.
Morgan made her WWE debut unofficially in February of 2015, serving as a planted fan for Tyler Breeze.
