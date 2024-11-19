WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Makes Surprise Return From Injury On Monday Night Raw
Rhea Ripley is back in WWE and ready for War Games at Survivor Series.
At the start of the show this week, Liv Morgan walked to the ring with Raquel Rodriguez to address the audience. Before she did, she said she came with back-up and brought out WWE Champion Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.
Jax told both Morgan and Rodriguez that she didn't like them, but especially didn't like Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. This remark prompted that trio to walk to the ring, but they claimed they had back-up too -- Iyo Sky. The four women walked to the ring and went face-to-face with the five women already in the ring.
Liv Morgan arrogantly claimed that she had five women on her side and they only had four. At that moment, Rhea Ripley's music hit and she walked to the ring to a thunderous reaction. She didn't mince words when she got to the ring, simply telling Morgan "War Games" before hitting her with a headbutt.
Ripley has been out of action due to an injury she suffered as a result of an attack on her when she visited NXT. She's a former WWE Women's World Champion.
WWE Survivor Series airs live on Peacock on November 30. In addition to the women's War Games match, The Original Bloodline will face The New Bloodline inside of War Games as well.
