WWE Reportedly Facing Travel Issues Ahead of Monday Night Raw

The NBA and NFL have felt the effects of the widespread cold weather sweeping the United States this week.

Now, it's the WWE who are feeling the effects of the snowstorms. Saturday Night's Main Event took place in Montreal over the weekend, and WWE Raw is taking place in Toronto tonight. Toronto is about five to six hours away from Montreal by car.

WWE play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore missed Saturday Night's Main Event after getting stuck in a Michigan airport due to the weather. And now details regarding whether any superstars will be absent from tonight's show due to the weather have been revealed.

Rescheduled flights and stranded superstars

WWE superstars are being forced to pivot from their original travel plans due to flight cancellations, closures, and other travel-related issues. A recent report from PWInsider.com revealed how WWE is adjusting to make sure wrestlers and staff get to their destinations on time.

"Talents who were not on the road for SNME but are needed for Raw had their travel re-booked to fly yesterday to try and get ahead of the weather. Others, who were not needed until Riyadh, find themselves stranded and losing their 1-2 days at home and will instead likely try to head to Toronto before heading to Riyadh." PWInsider's Mike Johnson

WWE routinely brings talent into a WWE PLE host city multiple days in advance to prevent or to get ahead of any potential travel issues, but the weather is making that practice more difficult than ever.

The last Raw before the Royal Rumble

There's just one confirmed match for the show at the time of writing, and multiple superstars are set to speak before the WWE universe. The New Day, Los Americanos, Alpha Academy, and American Made will compete in a No. 1 Contenders World Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way.

Gunther is set to speak in an exclusive interview, and A.J. Styles will speak in front of the Toronto audience before his career-threatening match against the career killer Gunther. Fans will also keep their eyes peeled for the return of an angry Bron Breakker from a short on-screen suspension.

