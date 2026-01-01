WWE's Relationship With Controversial Entertainer To Continue

WWE is always working with big-name celebrities, whether that be getting them involved on a show or doing something outside the ring. Names like Jelly Roll, Travis Scott, and more have had prominent roles on television and even gotten physical in the ring on occasion.

These relationships can vary in terms of success, but WWE makes the effort to see what sticks and what gets attention from the audience, whether that be a good one or not.

Continuing to work with Tony Hinchcliffe

Controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe started working with WWE in 2025, hosting the late-night "Roast of WrestleMania" back in April. He also appeared on Raw before the event and provided commentary.

To follow up on the WrestleMania roast, another show was planned for after SummerSlam, but it would ultimately be cancelled just a week before the scheduled date. Hinchcliffe later made an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's podcast, "What's Your Story?" in December.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was able to confirm that, despite the cancellation of the SummerSlam show, Tony Hinchcliffe and WWE are still planning to work together in the future in some capacity. Details aren't known at the moment about what this relationship will entail.

Tony Hinchcliffe isn't the most popular comedian due to comments he made about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally.

WWE supporting controversial figures

WWE has found itself in hot water over the years due to the famous figures the promotion works with.

WWE's Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has also been closely associated with figures such as Donald Trump, recently appearing in a video recorded at the White House that promoted tips on how to stay healthy during the holidays.

These relationships have caused strain among the fanbase and even former wrestlers, with Mick Foley recently ending his relationship with WWE over Donald Trump. Foley wrote:

"While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me." Mick Foley

Despite the backlash, WWE is still driving record revenues, so it doesn't seem like WWE will steer away from the controversy as long as things continue to go the way they have been.

