Nick Khan Reveals WWE Will Return To France For PLE In 2025
WWE President Nick Khan held an event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday (January 16), and he ended up revealing some information that was not yet publicly known.
Khan told the press that WWE will bring a PLE to Paris, France at some point in 2025, as first reported by Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone. It was not revealed which WWE yearly event will take place in the city, just that one will happen there this year.
This news follows WWE's continual international growth when it comes to PLE locations. Just last year, WWE held Backlash at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.
Additionally, WWE held Elimination Chamber in Perth (Australia), King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Money In The Bank in Toronto (Canada), Clash at the Castle in Glasgow (Scotland), Bash In Berlin in Berlin (Germany), Crown Jewel in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Survivor Series in Vancouver (Canada).
MORE: Triple H And Nick Khan Talk Potential Content Shifts As WWE Raw Moves To Netflix
The only 2025 PLE events that have officially been announced thus far are Royal Rumble (Indianapolis, IN), Elimination Chamber (Toronto, ON), WrestleMania (Las Vegas, NV), and SummerSlam (East Rutherford, NJ).
