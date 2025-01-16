Wrestling On FanNation

Nick Khan Reveals WWE Will Return To France For PLE In 2025

The event has yet to be officially announced by WWE.

Ryan Droste

WWE.com

WWE President Nick Khan held an event in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday (January 16), and he ended up revealing some information that was not yet publicly known.

Khan told the press that WWE will bring a PLE to Paris, France at some point in 2025, as first reported by Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone. It was not revealed which WWE yearly event will take place in the city, just that one will happen there this year.

This news follows WWE's continual international growth when it comes to PLE locations. Just last year, WWE held Backlash at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

Additionally, WWE held Elimination Chamber in Perth (Australia), King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Money In The Bank in Toronto (Canada), Clash at the Castle in Glasgow (Scotland), Bash In Berlin in Berlin (Germany), Crown Jewel in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Survivor Series in Vancouver (Canada).

MORE: Triple H And Nick Khan Talk Potential Content Shifts As WWE Raw Moves To Netflix

The only 2025 PLE events that have officially been announced thus far are Royal Rumble (Indianapolis, IN), Elimination Chamber (Toronto, ON), WrestleMania (Las Vegas, NV), and SummerSlam (East Rutherford, NJ).

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

New WWE Trademarks Reveal New John Cena Farewell Merchandise To Come

Bob Ueker, Star Of Major League And WWE Hall Of Famer, Passes Away At 90

RevPro Reveals Plans For Mercedes Mone's Title Defenses

Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE

Published
Ryan Droste
RYAN DROSTE

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

Home/WWE