WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Championship In Wild Ladder Match Against Kevin Owens
The four-month rivalry between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens came to an end in a Ladder Match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.
This proved to be an absolute "Ladder War" as the two friends turned rivals put their bodies on the line in a hellacious brawl that went into the crowd and all over the ringside area.
After KO delivered a twisting fisherman buster off the top rope on Rhodes, Sami Zayn made his way down to ringside to check on his two friends who were both in some rough shape following a hard-hitting encounter.
After fighting to the commentary desk, Cody delivered an Alabama Slam on KO into a ladder bridge with the challenger landing neck first in a bone-crushing bump.
Following a near-30 minute bout, Cody climbed the ladder to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship and finally vanquish Owens. Post-match, Zayn checked on a bloody and beaten down Kevin Owens as "The American Nightmare" celebrated his victory to the cheers of the fans.
Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for any further updates on the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event.
