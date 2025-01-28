WWE Royal Rumble Broadcast & Commentary Team Confirmed
The broadcast team for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is set.
On tonight's episode of Raw, Michael Cole revealed that he, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barrett will all be on commentary for the Rumble.
In addition to the Royal Rumble match itself, Cole and McAfee will host the Kickoff show on Friday, January 31st which starts at 5 pm EST, as well as the Countdown show, which starts at 4 pm EST on Saturday.
The Royal Rumble is set to take place Saturday, February 1st at 6 pm EST from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Announced matches include the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the WWE Championship, and #DIY vs Motor City Machine Gunys in a 2 out of 3 falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
