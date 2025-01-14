WWE Royal Rumble Ticket Sales Surged After John Cena Confirmed His Appearance
John Cena's farewell tour kicked off last week with his appearance on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.
During the show, Cena cut a promo in the ring declaring for the Royal Rumble with the intention of breaking the world title record at WrestleMania. He's currently tied with Ric Flair at 16 world championship titles.
If Cena were to win the Royal Rumble, he'd also match Stone Cold Steve Austin as the only three-time winner of the event.
According to a WrestleTix report on Monday, after Cena declared for the Rumble ticket sales surged by over 3000. WWE added 3,112 to be exact. Over 53,000 tickets have been sold with between 2-3,000 tickets still available.
The report shows Cena is still a huge draw for WWE and it's a good sign that the company can expect to move tickets for his announced dates.
MORE: Confirmed Entrants List For The WWE Royal Rumble
As of publication, seven superstars have officially declared for the match. They include John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso and LA Knight.
The WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
