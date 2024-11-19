WWE Rumors [11/19/24]: Bobby Roode Praise, Nick Aldis Wants Smoke, Chelsea Green Is Awesome
- Former TNA and WWE wrestler Bobby Roode has been getting some shine from the higher-ups in WWE for his role in match production. Roode is temporarily replacing Michael P.S. Hayes (I.F.K.Y.K.) until the former Freebird returns from medical leave. He was recently seen at WWE headquarters where we imagine he was on the receiving end of a lot of high-fives and firm handshakes.
- Alexa Bliss may be on her way back to WWE very soon. Bliss recently commented on her reasons for missing almost two years from active competition. Over the weekend, Bliss posted a cryptic GIF hinting at her return.
- SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, is ruminating returning to the ring. During a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, he mentioned he's not at peace with his in-ring career yet. "I would like to lace ‘em up. I don’t care if it’s on a regular basis but, I’ve earned it, once," he said.
- In addition to revealing her near death experience with Kevin Owens in Saudi Arabia, Cathy Kelley also revealed on B4theBell that she wants to be a manager in WWE. “That is something that I would love to grow into whether that’s, you know, tomorrow, whether that’s a decade down the line, because I do really see myself involved in WWE, in wrestling, in some way throughout my entire career.”
- Chelsea Green is amazing. That's not a rumor but it needed to be said.
