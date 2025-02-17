Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Rumors: Jade Cargill Returns To WWE Performance Center

A Jade Cargill return to WWE may be imminent.

A new report from PWInsider indicates that Cargill was at the WWE Performance Center on Monday and that plans for her return will be set soon.

Cargill was written off television with a vicious attack angle, which saw Cargill dropped off of a parking structure and through a car windshield. The culprits of that attack have still not been revealed, though new footage from Smackdown lead fans and Cargill's former partners, Bianca Belair and Naomi, to believe it was Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Cargill is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with former WWE Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. She joined WWE in 2023 and wrestled at her first WrestleMania last year at WrestleMania 40. Cargill signed with the company after cutting her teeth and making her pro debut for AEW.

Cargill was a former TBS Champion in AEW and infamously participated in a tag match along with Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes.

Cargill reportedly had to be written off television due to an undisclosed injury. Cargill has not beeN seen on WWE television since the attack in November.

