WWE Rumors: Jade Cargill Returns To WWE Performance Center
A Jade Cargill return to WWE may be imminent.
A new report from PWInsider indicates that Cargill was at the WWE Performance Center on Monday and that plans for her return will be set soon.
Cargill was written off television with a vicious attack angle, which saw Cargill dropped off of a parking structure and through a car windshield. The culprits of that attack have still not been revealed, though new footage from Smackdown lead fans and Cargill's former partners, Bianca Belair and Naomi, to believe it was Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.
Cargill is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with former WWE Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. She joined WWE in 2023 and wrestled at her first WrestleMania last year at WrestleMania 40. Cargill signed with the company after cutting her teeth and making her pro debut for AEW.
MORE: Jade Cargill Posts Cryptic Tweet In Response To The Investigation Into Her Attacker
Cargill was a former TBS Champion in AEW and infamously participated in a tag match along with Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes.
Cargill reportedly had to be written off television due to an undisclosed injury. Cargill has not beeN seen on WWE television since the attack in November.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/17/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber