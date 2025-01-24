The Undertaker Shares Hilarious Story About The Rock's Narcissism And The Titantron
The Undertaker this week appeared on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel to break down the most extreme moments from his career.
They covered a host of topics, including 1998's King of the Ring match against Mankind, 2009's WrestleMania main event against Shawn Michaels, and 2000's Armageddon: Hell in a Cell match against Rikishi, Triple H, Kurt Angle, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
When discussing his match on SmackDown in 2000, where he teamed up with The Rock to take on the Dudley Boyz, Undertaker reveals The Rock loved watching himself kick him in the ass on the Titantron.
Funny thing about Rock, and I don’t know if you ever experienced it, so Rock loved to kick my ass with my back to the Tron, right? Do you know why? So he could watch himself kick my ass on the Tron.- The Undertaker
He continued:
I swear to you, he would be wearing me out and not even looking at me. He’s just sitting there, hitting me like this, watching himself on the Tron kick my ass. I remember once I told him. I said, ‘Do you mind? I’m gonna sell for you, but can you at least look at me while you’re kicking my ass?’ He just laughed, he had to laugh because he knew exactly I busted him. He admitted it. He had no choice. He knew that I had busted him checking himself out on the Tron.- The Undertaker
Watch the full episode below.
