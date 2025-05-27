WWE Set To Go Head-To-Head With AEW All In On July 12th
WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW All In are now officially set to go head to head in July.
During its action-packed “Tampa Takeover” weekend at the Yuengling Center, WWE revealed similar plans for Atlanta in July, which will feature Saturday Night’s Main Event and Great American Bash on July 12th, and the returning all-women’s Evolution PLE on July 13.
The company has since shared new details on the NXT-themed Great American Bash show, as it is set to take place at Center Stage Theater - the former location for WCW Saturday Night in the mid-90s.
The most important detail? That it will be held in the afternoon on the same day as Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, which also happens to be during the same time frame as the AEW All In pay-per-view - the promotion’s biggest show of the year - that starts at 3 p.m. Eastern.
While WWE has yet to announce the official start time for Great American Bash, the afternoon slot would still likely have it overlapping with All In at some point during both shows.
This is not the first time WWE would be running head to head with AEW, with the most recent being NXT Battleground last Sunday airing on Peacock while AEW ran Double or Nothing on pay-per-view.
AEW president Tony Khan was asked during the Double or Nothing post-show press conference about WWE’s decision to counter-program, and he had a blunt response to it.
“It’s pretty consistent," Khan said. “I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett Promotions, so a lot of scheduling that went that way. I can tell you, this will go a lot differently than that did.”
AEW All In will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it will feature Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner Hangman Page. According to WrestleTix, over 15,400 tickets have currently been distributed.
Combo ticket packages for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution at State Farm Arena will go on sale on at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday.
Additional details on ticket information for Great American Bash will be announced at a later date.
