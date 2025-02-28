WWE Shop Selling $600 Trish Stratus 25 Years Anniversary Championship Belt
The WWE shop has unveiled their latest signature championship title belt.
"Celebrate 25 Years of Stratusfaction with this Limited Edition Signature Series Title Belt! Numbered to 325 and available NOW at #WWESHOP!" the X post said.
The description on the WWE Shop reads, "Easy on the eyes but tough on her opponents, Trish Stratus' mix of beauty and in-ring ability helped her earn seven Women's Championships as an active competitor in WWE. Celebrate her illustrious career with this 25 Years Signature Series Replica Title Belt. This meticulously crafted collectible boasts intricate details, capturing the essence of Trish Stratus' impact on sports entertainment. Stratusfaction Guaranteed to elevate any WWE collection."
The belt is available for purchase now, along with other Trish Stratus anniversary products.
MORE: Triple H Makes Huge Claim About WWE Elimination Chamber Weekend
Stratus is set to team up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae tomorrow night, March 1, at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Other matches on the card include the men's and women's elimination chamber matches, Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match, and a segment between Cody Rhodes and The Rock where Rhodes will give Rock his decision on whether he'll give him his soul and be his champions.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Jey Uso Out To Prove Doubters Wrong Against Gunther At WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE Announces 12 New Raw & SmackDown Dates And Locations Following WrestleMania 41