WWE Signs New Licensing Partnership With Getty Images
Getty Images is now the official "exclusive worldwide photographic licensing partner of WWE."
Getty and WWE announced the news with a press release on Monday morning. That full press release can be read here.
The new deal wil see Getty distribute and liscense WWE images for editorial and commercial use. It will include shots from all WWE television products and PLE's. The deal also calls for never before seen WWE images from as far back as 1980 to finally become availalbe.
“We are excited to partner with WWE to deliver high‑quality coverage of WWE’s programming and events to fans and audiences across the globe via our world‑class distribution platform,” said Getty Images Vice President of Global Sport Michael Heiman in the press release. “For 30 years, Getty Images has captured the energy of sports and entertainment, helping brands, leagues, and partners elevate with storytelling that stands out. WWE perfectly embodies the merging of sport and entertainment, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to provide our global customers with convenient access to premium WWE‑imagery all in one place.”
“WWE is committed to delivering best‑in‑class visual content 52 weeks a year and Getty Images is the perfect partner to ensure quick, targeted distribution to our devoted fans around the world,”said WWE Executive Vice President of Creative Services & Photography Julie Sbuttoni.
The first major WWE event inside this partnership will be WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Tony Khan Discusses Young Bucks Return & Controversial Finish To AEW Dynasty
Adam Cole Wins TNT Championship After Defeating Daniel Garcia At AEW Dynasty
Adam Copeland Stretchered Out Of AEW Dynasty After FTR Turn On Him
Will Ospreay Wants To Win The AEW Owen Hart Cup To Honor Hart's Legacy (Exclusive)