WWE SmackDown Results [2/28/25]: The Rock Makes His Final Plea To Cody Rhodes
The road to Elimination Chamber is now clear.
Friday night's SmackDown in Toronto closed with quite the statement from The Final Boss. The Rock appeared via video with one final message and a few special gifts for Cody Rhodes. The bottom line was that Cody can have everything he ever wanted, just as long as he doesn't break The Rock's heart and agrees to sell his soul.
Cody Rhodes was left speechless by what The Rock had to say to close the show, and while the world waits to hear what his answer will be, his potential opponents at WrestleMania 41 had plenty to say to each other ahead of Elimination Chamber.
Five of six Women's Elimination Chamber Match competitors were in action Friday and a new No. 1 Contender for the Men's United States Championship was determined.
Here's everything you may have missed on Friday Night SmackDown [2/28/25}:
Full SmackDown Match and Segment Results:
Cody Rhodes entered the Scotiabank Arena and was immediately approached by two men who offered to take him to his locker room. A confused American Nightmare was then informed that the locker room was courtesy of The Final Boss.
Trish Stratus came out to a great ovation from the Toronto crowd. She introduced Tiffany Stratton ahead of their tag match tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber. They were interrupted by Chelsea Green, who received a great reception herself. The Women's United States Champion ended up talking a bit too much and ended up in a match with the WWE Women's Champion.
Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green ended in a no contest after Nia Jax and Candice LeRae attacked their Elimination Chamber opponents. Stratus and Stratton were able to fight them off, as Jax saved LeRae from a Prettiest Moonsault Ever before leaving the ringside area.
Solo Sikoa gave Jacob Fatu his spot in the Unites States Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.
Cody Rhodes was shown arriving in his new locker room that had a full array of sushi and shrimp cocktails waiting for him. Not to mention a wall of wine. R-Truth had already crashed the party and asked Cody not to be "shellfish" and share the spread. Rhodes told him to have at it. Truth then asked if The Rock could hook them up with some jelly rolls next time.
Jacob Fatu defeated Andrade to advance to the finals of the Men's United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament.
The Street Profits and Los Garza were supposed to have a tag team match, but #DIY attacked Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins before the match could even begin. Pretty Deadly and Motor City Machine Guns joined the fray and all five teams ended up in a massive brawl before security could separate them.
Drew McIntyre ran into Cody Rhodes backstage. He wondered out loud what's gonna happen when Cody takes The Rock up on his offer, only for the Final Boss to learn that Rhodes sold his soul a long time ago.
Damian Priest, Seth Rollins and CM Punk would interrupt McIntyre, and each other, one at a time until the Money in the Bank 2024 reunion was complete. They traded verbal jabs with one another and took some shots at an absent John Cena.
Things became particularly heated once Punk entered the mix. Rollins promised the only way Punk would main event WrestleMania, would be over his dead body. While McIntyre made it his mission to injure Punk tomorrow night and keep him out of Las Vegas all together. All three men claimed they would walk out of the Elimination Chamber the winner before a familiar song blared across the loud speakers.
Logan Paul trolled the crowd by coming out to John Cena's music. He called Cena a part-time celebrity wrestler before running down each of his opponents tomorrow night. CM Punk would chase him off to bring the lengthy promo segment to an end.
LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar after he caught him with a mid-air BFT off a cross body attempt to advance to the finals of the Men's United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament.
Sami Zayn asked Kevin Owens to come down to the ring so both men could say their final peace ahead of Saturday's Unsanctioned Match. Owens was in Toronto, but he wasn't at the Scotiabank Arena. He was over at the Rogers Centre, the sight of Elimination Chamber.
Owens appeared on the big screen and told Sami that he's fully prepared to end his career tomorrow night. And after the fight is over, when Sami is confined to a wheelchair and unable to provide for his family, KO said he won't help them. He's going to sit by and watch them suffer.
Zayn said he's nervous. Not about what's going to happen to him, but about the lengths he's willing to go tomorrow night. He's afraid that Owen's family will never forgive him for what he's going to do because he is fully ready to 'end' him.
Backstage The Miz advised Cody Rhodes to take The Rock's offer, because there's so much more to life than being the WWE Champion. He's said if Cody didn't take the deal, maybe someone else would.
Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman by DQ to advance to the finals of the Men's United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Hayes pulled the old Eddie Guerrero fake chair shot after Solo Sikoa and Tama Tango distracted the referee.
Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley, Bianca Belair & Naomi after Perez hit Pop Rox on Bayley and pinned the former WWE Women's Champion. After the match, Alexa Bliss appeared and gave Perez her version of Sister Abigail. Wyatt Sicks graphics appeared on the screen as production cut to Byron Saxton backstage.
Saxton interviewed Charlotte Flair who said that Tiffany Stratton's partnership with Trish Stratus is cute and all, but the WWE Women's Champion has much bigger problem waiting for her after Elimination Chamber.
A Shinsuke Nakamura video package aired. The Men's United States Champion said that all the competitors in the upcoming triple threat should pray they lose, because Hell awaits the winner.
Solo Sikoa was backstage and told Jacob Fatu that Braun Strowman has been taken care of and all that's left is for him to finish the job against LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes.
LA Knight defeated Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu to become the No. 1 Contender for the Men's United States Championship. Fatu hit his massive top rope moonsault on Hayes, but Knight was able to drag him out of the ring and steal the pinfall victory.
Cody Rhodes ran into CM Punk on his way to the ring. Punk told Cody that he needs to take The Rock's offer. Take it, shine it up and stick it straight up his part-time, Hollywood candy ass. Punk promised to win the Chamber and see Cody at WrestleMania.
The Rock interrupted an interview segment between Cody Rhodes and Michael Cole with a pre-recorded message and special gift for the WWE Champion.
The Final Boss gifted Cody a custom Raptor truck adorned with the American Nightmare logos. The Rock said he'd talking all week to Dusty Rhodes in Heaven and that he knows Cody has been chatting with the American Dream as well. The Rock said that he will walk down to the ring tomorrow night and embrace Cody Rhodes and Cody will embrace The Rock as his champion.
The Rock then revealed a custom weight belt with the date that Dusty Rhodes passed away engraved on it. The Final Boss said that was the day his heart broke and he told Cody not to break his heart again. He will sell his soul tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber.
