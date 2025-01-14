Who Is CM Punk's Wife? All About AJ Mendez
CM Punk is one of WWE's biggest and most popular stars on the current roster. The former five-time WWE World Champion tries his best to keep his real life private, but many fans may know who his wife is.
Meeting during their time together in WWE, Punk and AJ Lee, real name AJ Mendez, have been married for over a decade now. From being regarded as a pioneer for the WWE Women's Revolution to being a best selling author, AJ accomplished a lot from a dream of becoming a pro wrestler.
Here is everything you need to know about CM Punk's wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.
AJ's early days
AJ Mendez, full name April Jeanette Mendez, was born on March 19, 1987 in Union City, New Jersey. Her brother had a strong interest in World Wrestling Federation (WWF), which influenced AJ and planted the seed for her desire to become a professional wrestler.
After dropping out of college six months into her studies due to family and financial issues, Mendez began working to afford wrestling training. At the age of 20, AJ was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition her mother also had.
Trained by AEW star Jay Lethal, Mendez debuted on the New Jersey independent scene under the name of Miss April in late 2007. She improved in the ring and rose to prominence before getting the attention of WWE which led to a tryout camp in May 2009.
AJ's time in WWE
Following her tryout, WWE signed AJ Mendez to a contract and had her report to the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental territory. It was there her name was changed from April Lee to AJ Lee.
Over a year after her signing with the company, AJ took part in the third season of the NXT weekly show. The program was a mixture of professional wrestling and reality television game show formats, featuring six female stars from FCW, including Naomi and eventual winner Kaitlyn.
Lee went on to debut on the WWE main roster in May 2011. Rising the ranks on the SmackDown brand, Lee became the most popular female star in the company thanks to her mentally unstable character and on-screen romances with the likes of Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and CM Punk.
AJ set the record for the longest reign as WWE Divas Champion at 295 days from June 2013 to April 2014. Along the way Lee had memorable feuds with Paige, Kaitlyn and The Bella Twins. Following two more reigns as champion, Lee eventually retired as an in-ring competitor after her final WWE match at WrestleMania 31.
How AJ Met CM Punk
The world of professional wrestling is what brought AJ Lee and CM Punk together. The two met each other while working in WWE.
In 2012, Lee's on-screen relationship with Daniel Bryan ended and led to a love triangle storyline involving Punk. This storyline led to AJ and Punk working closely with one another and then eventually bonding off television.
After rumors circulated about their real-life relationship in 2013, Punk and Lee were seen in public for the first time, attending a Chicago Cubs baseball game. They were then seen at more sporting events over the years, displaying their connection with each other.
CM Punk & AJ Mendez's wedding
On June 13, 2014, CM Punk and AJ Lee, real names Phil Brooks and April Jeanette Mendez, got married in a private ceremony with just friends and family. However, the day was marred with an unexpected twist just ahead of the wedding.
In 2014, Punk had a very public falling out with Vince McMahon and Triple H, which led to his abrupt departure from the company. Six months later, WWE sent a termination letter to Punk to end his relationship with the promotion on the same day as the couple's nuptials.
Despite this bump in the road, the ceremony went down without a hitch with the couple and their families celebrating their love together. In 2023, the couple renewed their vows once again. Brooks and Mendez have been married for over 10 years now.
CM Punk & AJ Lee's relationship history in pro wrestling
Both CM Punk and AJ Lee had their share of high profile relationships during their pro wrestling careers. In real life, Lee dated her trainer Jay Lethal before signing with WWE. During her early years in the promotion, Lee then entered a relationship with Trent Beretta from 2011 to 2012.
Meanwhile, Punk has a much longer list of exes within the pro wrestling world. Before he became a former multi-time WWE World Champion, Punk was in relationships with Daffney, Traci Brooks and Mickie James.
During his initial stint in WWE from 2005 to 2014, Punk went on to date Maria Kanellis, Kelly Kelly, Lita and Beth Phoenix before eventually meeting and starting a relationship with AJ Lee.
Post-wrestling career
In 2017, Mendez wrote her first memoir, "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules." The book, published by Crown Archetype, covers Mendez's upbringing, bipolar disorder and professional wrestling career.
The memoir debuted at number 10 on The New York Times Best Sellers list for hardcover non-fiction books. Mendez went on to create a production company named "Scrappy Heart Productions" alongside her writing partner and actress Aimee Garcia. The duo has gone to write comic books, fantasy role-playing projects and television screenplays.
Mendez has also been named as an ambassador for several organizations, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Since 2016, Mendez also starred in various film and television productions as an actress, such as her role as "Elle Dorado" alongside CM Punk on the STARZ TV show, "Heels."
