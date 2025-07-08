WWE Star Out Of Action Indefinitely After Match On Monday Night Raw
WWE star Sami Zayn will be out of action indefinitely thanks to injuries suffered during his match with Bron Breakker on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Zayn was attacked by Karrion Kross before the match even got started, while Bron Breakker was relentless in his attack for the entirety of the match. Breakker hit Zayn with numerous spears, which injured Zayn's ribs, before hitting him with a super spear on the outside of the ring.
Later in the show, Paul Heyman informed Breakker and Seth Rollins that Zayn would be out of action as a result of the match.
Zayn defeated Karrion Kross at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Last week, Zayn thought his business with Kross was over, but Kross attacked him during an interview. This week on the show, Zayn said that he would deal with Kross at a different time because he needed to pay full attention to Breakker.
Zayn is a former WWE World Tag Team Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion. He was a major part of The Bloodline and has made it his quest to run down and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (7/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Backstage Update On How Many More Matches May Be Added To AEW All In Texas Card
WWE Hall Of Famer Michelle McCool Gives Update On Possible Evolution 2 Appearance
WWE NXT Returning To Philadelphia At Unique Venue And It's Not 2300 Arena