WWE SuperShow Mexico Announced For July In Mexico City And Monterrey
WWE has officially announced it's return to Mexico.
On Monday morning, the company announced two WWE SuperShow Mexico events, which will take place at the Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on Saturday, July 26 and the Arena Monterrey (Monterrey) on Sunday, July 27. These two shows will be the only WWE events in Mexico this year.
Announced talent for the two night run include Penta, Rey Fenix, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, United States Champion Jacob Fatu, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day, and others.
2025 has been a pivotal year for WWE in terms of the company's expansion into the market in Mexico. During WrestleMania 41 week, the company announced that it had purchased the AAA promotion.
MORE: Los Garza Win Tag Team Championships At AAA TripleMania Regia Sunday Night
Last weekend, WWE ran it's first show with AAA talent at Worlds Collide. The show included match-ups between WWE, AAA, and NXT talents. In the main event, Vikingo defeated Chad Gable to retain his AAA Mega Championship. Other matches on the show included Stephanie Vaquer, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, and others.
