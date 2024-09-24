WWE Superstar John Cena's Voice To Be Available In Leading AI Chatbot
Meta Platforms is set to announce this week that Meta AI chatbot is getting custom voices from Kristen Bell, Judi Dench, and actor and pro wrestling legend John Cena.
The chatbot, a budding Chat GPT competitor, will also feature voices from actors Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key, and a handful of generic options. Meta is expected to announce the custom AI chatbot capabilities during Wednesday's (September 25) annual Connect conference. Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses were the first devices to introduce Meta AI Chatbot's audio features.
A source told Reuters that the actors' voices will launch this week on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram "in the U.S. and other English-speaking markets."
Last week, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram showing himself, Cena, and director Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class) playing with fire and the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
Meta AI Chatbot can generate images via prompts and text chat with users. Compared to other, more capable AI models like Chat GPT and Claude, Meta is behind the eight-ball with developing consumer-facing AI products. The tech giant hopes to grab some of the AI market share by installing celebrity voices in their chatbot and progressively integrating it into their massive platforms.
John Cena was the face of WWE for more than a decade. His accomplishments include twice winning the Royal Rumble, 16 world championship reigns, and five WrestleMania main events. He was a top merchandise seller for years, and babyface hero to a generation of wrestling fans before turning his attention to Hollywood. Cena's most recent project, Jackpot, is streaming on Amazon Prime.
