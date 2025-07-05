WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes And Kelani Jordan Announce Engagement
WWE stars, Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan, have announced that they are engaged to be married. Jordan announced the news with a social media post on X on Saturday afternoon.
"I said yes!" Jordan wrote. "And I'd say yes in every lifetime." The post included a ring emoji and the date 7/1/25 to commemorate the day of the event.
Jordan has been a member of the WWE developmental roster since August of 2022 and was the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion.
MORE: Carmelo Hayes Reacts To Joe Hendry's Name Drop of Him On NXT In Now Deleted Tweet
Hayes has a very large NXT resume including two runs with the Men's North American Championship, a run with the NXT Championship, and WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He was brought up to the main Smackdown roster in 2024 after WrestleMania 40.
Since joining the main roster, Hayes has had a slower run that has included a best of seven series against Andrade. He was also the winner of the 2025 Men's Andre The Giant Battle Royal.
Jordan and Hayes have been together since 2023. Their engagement was official on July 1. There is no indication as to when a wedding for the two will be held.
