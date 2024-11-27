WWE Superstars Liv Morgan And Rhea Ripley Engage In Brutal Thanksgiving Eve X/Twitter Battle To Fans Delight
Wars don't start with a bang. They begin with a whisper that rolls into a storm of violence. Today (September 27), Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan chose violence.
It started with this innocent reply from Rhea Ripley to Bianca Belair.
Liv Morgan has joined the chat.
Two predators have spotted each other on the plane and will now engage in a battle of wits and wills.
Did we mention this gets TV-14? Well, it does. Let's call it the Netflix effect.
Morgan has time today.
Let's hear from the fans.
Morgan is bored.
USA Network has entered the chat.
Morgan shilling merch in an attempt to disable her prey.
Let's talk numbers.
Add a few more reactions to top it off, and the X battle is properly seasoned.
Congrats, ladies. You have fully captured our attention on this Thanksgiving Eve. Now, let's all keep Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in our Thanksgiving prayers. Amen.
Ripley and Morgan will get a chance to settle their long-standing beef this Saturday at Survivor Series when they meet inside the women's WarGames match. More than avenging Dom's betrayal, Ripley is truly fighting for survival as she competes with a broken orbital socket she suffered at the hands of Morgan.
