SI

The Best Cameos and Funniest Moments From Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 was filled with fun moments for golf fans, and a new Dan's Golf World Show breaks it all down.

Dan Evans

The new Dan's Golf World Show takes a closer look at Happy Gilmore 2.
The new Dan's Golf World Show takes a closer look at Happy Gilmore 2. / Dan Evans

Happy Gilmore 2 was flooded with moments and cameos for fans to talk about for weeks, and the guys did just that on the new Dan’s Golf World Show.

From musicians like Eminem and Post Malone to golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, this movie was loaded with stars. Scheffler was undoubtedly one of the stars of the show, as he found himself getting arrested and watching the tournament from jail.

This is, of course, a play on his real-life arrest prior to the PGA Championship, making a hilarious inside joke for golf fans.

One of the biggest storylines coming from the sequel were the shots taken at LIV Golf. The movie’s plot revolves around “Maxi Golf” a golf league competing with the original tour while trying to provide a faster and more fun version of golf.

Specific details like wearing shorts and music playing were featured in the Maxi Golf portrayal, and directly correlate to some of the LIV characteristics. 

Outside of the big screen, Joaquin Niemann had another dominating performance at LIV Golf. He won his tour-leading seventh LIV event by three strokes over Bubba Watson. Niemann currently sits as the highest-ranked golfer on the LIV Tour.

The craziest part about Niemann is he has officially passed world-ranked No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in 2025 earnings. After his win at LIV UK, Niemann has earned $21.94 million in comparison to Scottie’s $19.2 million.

The only people that made more money than Niemann this week were the guys at L.A.B. Golf. They announced a deal that sells the majority of their shares to a private equity firm, for $200 million. The founder, Bill Presse, and CEO Sam Hahn will both remain hands-on.

To hear more about Happy Gilmore 2, Joaquin Niemann’s record-setting win, and much more around the golf world, listen to the latest Dan’s Golf World Show and check out SI Golf for more episodes.

Published
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf