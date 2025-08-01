The Best Cameos and Funniest Moments From Happy Gilmore 2
Happy Gilmore 2 was flooded with moments and cameos for fans to talk about for weeks, and the guys did just that on the new Dan’s Golf World Show.
From musicians like Eminem and Post Malone to golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, this movie was loaded with stars. Scheffler was undoubtedly one of the stars of the show, as he found himself getting arrested and watching the tournament from jail.
This is, of course, a play on his real-life arrest prior to the PGA Championship, making a hilarious inside joke for golf fans.
One of the biggest storylines coming from the sequel were the shots taken at LIV Golf. The movie’s plot revolves around “Maxi Golf” a golf league competing with the original tour while trying to provide a faster and more fun version of golf.
Specific details like wearing shorts and music playing were featured in the Maxi Golf portrayal, and directly correlate to some of the LIV characteristics.
Outside of the big screen, Joaquin Niemann had another dominating performance at LIV Golf. He won his tour-leading seventh LIV event by three strokes over Bubba Watson. Niemann currently sits as the highest-ranked golfer on the LIV Tour.
The craziest part about Niemann is he has officially passed world-ranked No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in 2025 earnings. After his win at LIV UK, Niemann has earned $21.94 million in comparison to Scottie’s $19.2 million.
The only people that made more money than Niemann this week were the guys at L.A.B. Golf. They announced a deal that sells the majority of their shares to a private equity firm, for $200 million. The founder, Bill Presse, and CEO Sam Hahn will both remain hands-on.
To hear more about Happy Gilmore 2, Joaquin Niemann’s record-setting win, and much more around the golf world, listen to the latest Dan’s Golf World Show and check out SI Golf for more episodes.