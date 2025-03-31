WWE Superstars Take Over 'Clash Of Clans' In April For WrestleMania 41
WWE and Supercell’s mobile game Clash of Clans have announced a new partnership that will see a roster of WWE Superstars be featured during an in-and out-of-game event throughout the month of April.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and others and been reimagined as iconic characters inside the world of Clash of Clans and the new deal also includes an enhanced match sponsorship at WrestleMania 41.
Headlining the integration is The American Nightmare, who, after nearly a decade of playing Clash of Clans and being in the top 10 percent of players worldwide, will be reimagined in the game as "Barbarian King.”
“I’ve spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it’s time for fans to know where I’ve landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans,” Rhodes said. “As OverlordRhodes, I don’t defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there’s no stopping me.”
Additional WWE Superstar integrations include:
- Rhea Ripley as “Archer Queen”
- The Undertaker as “Grand Warden”
- Bianca Belair as “Royal Champion”
- Rey Mysterio as “Minion Prince”
- Kane as “P.E.K.K.A”
- Becky Lynch as “Valkyrie”
- Jey Uso as “Thrower”
“When the game team found out Cody Rhodes and other Superstars were long-time Clash of Clans fans, they didn’t hesitate to reach out to WWE,” said Sara Bach, Head of Live Games at Supercell.
“This partnership in Clash of Clans is on a scale we’ve never created before – from the in-game event reaching tens of millions of players, to WrestleMania 41 and our Clash of Clans match as a first-of-its-kind event on the biggest stage.”
Fans will be able to experience the WWE Superstars in Clash of Clans beginning Tuesday, April 1. They'll also enjoy a host of WWE-themed features appearing in the game throughout the entire month, including themed environments, gameplay events, cosmetics and Easter Eggs paying homage to WWE’s rich legacy.
