WWE Women's United States Championship Tournament Finals Set For Saturday Night's Main Event
The finals of the WWE Women's United States Championship Tournament are set.
This week on Smackdown, Michin and Chelsea Green both won semifinal matches to advance to the tournament final, which will take place on the relaunched Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. Michin defeated Tiffany Stratton and Green defeated Bayley.
There has never been a Women's United States Champion, so either Michin or Green are destined to make history on Saturday night. The announcement of the creation of women's us title comes as WWE is attempting to make the championship suite the same for both the men's and women's divisions.
On Raw, a tournament is being held to crown a Women's Intercontinental Champion. In that tournament, Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai have both reached the semifinals.
Saturday Night's Main Event returns this weekend for the first time since 2009. Other announced matches on the show include Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Gunther vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.
The show emanates from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
