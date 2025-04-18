Wrestling On FanNation

WWE WrestleMania 41 Start Time, Card & More: FAQ

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE WrestleMania 41 is finally upon us. Here's answers to the most frequently asked questions about the event.

What time does WrestleMania 41 start?

WrestleMania 41 start time is 7 pm EST on both night 1 (April 19) and night 2 (April 20).

When is WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is April 19, 2025 and April 20, 2025.

Where is WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where can I watch WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 will be available on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

What is the WrestleMania 41 card?

Night 1 Match Card

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Gunther (c) vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship

War Raiders (c) vs. New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championships

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Night 2 Match Card

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Drew McInytre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Randy Orton vs TBD

