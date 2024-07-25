9 Southwest Florida high school football storylines to follow in 2024
Every season brings intrigue and excitement in a football hotbed like Southwest Florida. But with so many changes this past offseason, the curiosity -- and the anxiety -- has been cranked up in the area this year.Here are the storylines to watch throughout the 2024 season as we get ready for high school football to kick off in Southwest Florida.
1. What is super QB Carter Smith's ceiling?
Bishop Verot senior quarterback Carter Smith is one of the most highly-touted recruits to ever come out of Southwest Florida. There's a reason he's committed to defending national champ Michigan. He already owns the Lee County record for total career touchdowns (117), including 48 each of the past two seasons. But can he finally get the Vikings to the state finals? And will he have to be even more electric to do it?
2. How will the FHSAA reclassification affect SWFL?
This year the FHSAA moved away from putting teams from the state's biggest cities in their own classifications. The two-year experiment of the Metro/Suburban division was great for Southwest Florida, because it meant they avoided the mighty teams from Miami and Tampa in the playoffs. It even led to First Baptist Academy winning a state championship in 2022, just the fourth title for a team from the area. This year, the local teams are in regions with big-city schools once again.
3. Who will be Dunbar's next super star?
The Tigers always seem to have a Division I stud on the field. Last year they had two: receivers T.J. Abrams (Florida) and Eric Fletcher (East Carolina). That's a big reason why the Tigers won their first regional championship. Who will be Dunbar's next skill position star after Abrams, Fletcher and Kelby Tyre all graduated. The Tigers top returning players are quarterback Austin Price (2,183 passing yards, 24 TDs) running back Chris Singleton (1,085 rush yards).
4. Can anyone slow down an even stronger Naples running game?
The rich just got richer. The Golden Eagles already have back Shawn Simeon, who led the area with 2,040 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns last year. And who transferred to Naples this offseason? Only the second-leading rusher in Collier County, Trayvon Jean, who went for 1,683 yards at Golden Gate last year.
5. What will Golden Gate do for an encore?
Last season was easily the best in the history of Golden Gate, which opened in 2004. The Titans won their first district championship, hosted their first playoff game, then won that playoff game while setting a program record for wins in a season. However, coach Nick Bigica resigned in the offseason following a suspension for recruiting-related violations. Then their best running back, best receiver, best lineman and best defender all transferred to new schools. The good news is that Golden Gate's district no longer includes two-time state champion Naples.
6. Is CSN catching up to rival FBA?
Community School of Naples has averaged seven wins a season for the past four years. The problem is, the Seahawks share a district with First Baptist Academy. FBA has averaged nine wins a year in that span and won a state title in 2022. But CSN has been loading up on talent. Last year they added lineman Taren Hedrick, who committed to Ole Miss. This year they added Jace Cora, who has five Power 5 offers, and several other top Collier County talents.
7. When will Charlotte bounce back?
Legendary Charlotte High football coach Binky Waldrop retired after the 2019 season after going 174-73 with 17 playoff appearances in 21 years. Since then, the Tarpons have gone 18-22, including three straight losing seasons. They've only won one playoff game, and that was against an 0-10 team in 2020 when every team made the playoffs due to COVID. Can coach Cory Mentzer turn the program around in his third season?
8. What's with these wacky new districts?
In the FHSAA's latest reclassification, several Southwest Florida teams find themselves in puzzling district alignments. Two Lee County teams are wedged in with teams two counties away -- Lehigh's closest district opponent is 51 miles away, while Gateway's closest district foe is 88 miles away. Class 4A-District 12 includes perhaps the three most successful programs in the area in Dunbar, Naples and Port Charlotte (which is 77 miles from Naples). And there are three districts that include just three teams.
9. Will all the coaching turnover hurt teams?
Eight programs are breaking in new coaches this season: Golden Gate and Gulf Coast in Collier County, and Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Gateway, Mariner, Oasis and South Fort Myers in Lee County. Last season the area had 12 teams with new coaches. That means 20 of the 33 varsity programs in Collier and Lee counties have a first- or second-year coach on the sideline.