Alabama high school football set to welcome 91 new head coaches in 2024
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (AHSFHS), 89 schools will welcome new head football coaches when the 2024 season kicks off in a few weeks. Classes 6A and 4A have seen the most turnover with 16 new coaches each and every classification except 7A, which has nine changes in leadership, has at least 11.
Below is the AHSFHS breakdown on the new coaches in each classification:
Class 7A
New Head Coaches: 9
Noteable: Juan Johnson of Baker, John Lambert of Davidson and Roy Upchurch of J.A.G are all first time head coaches.
2024 Alabama Class 7A New Head Coaches:
School (LY Record)
2024 Head Coach
Baker (8-3)
Juan Johnson
Carver Montgomery (7-4)
Bobby Carr
Davidson (5-6)
John Lambert
Hoover (5-7)
Drew Gilmer
Huntsville (5-5)
Jimmy Gay
J.A.G. (0-10)
Roy Upchurch
Opelika (4-6)
Bryan Moore
Robertsdale (0-10)
Chris Bell
Tuscaloosa County (5-5)
Mike Holcomb
RELATED: The Drew Gilmer era is set to get undeway at Hoover High School football (Alabama)
Class 6A
New Head Coaches: 16
Noteable: As of Aug. 1, Paul Bryant high school still has a vacancy for its head coaching position after John McKenzie departed for the post at Vigor. Joe Webb, who had a 10-year playing career in the NFL, is the new head coach at Jackson-Olin.
2024 Alabama Class 6A New Head Coaches:
School (LY Record)
2024 Head Coach
Baldwin County (2-8)
Andrew Davis
Brookwood (1-9)
Chris Foster
Calera (0-10)
Scott Rials
Chilton County
Eddie Wall
Clay-Chalkville (14-0)
Stuart Floyd
Decatur (3-7)
John Ritter
Hartselle (9-3)
Bert Newton
Hazel Green (0-10
Fred Farrier
Jackson-Olin (0-10)
Joe Webb
Mortimer Jordan (8-3)
Heath Lauderdale
Park Crossing (3-7)
Charles Biggers
Paul Bryant (1-9)
Vacant
Pell City (1-9)
Nick Gentry
Percy Julian (5-5)
Kenneth White
Pinson Valley (4-6)
James Thompson
Southside Gadsden (8-3)
Ben Stewart
Class 5A
New Head Coaches: 12
Noteable: Seven of the new head coaches in 5A take over teams which had winning records in 2023. Dustin Goodwin takes over a Russellville team which won nine games last fall, after two seasons as an assistant at Thompson. Previously, he served four seasons as the head coach at Chelsea.
2024 Alabama Class 5A New Head Coaches:
School (LY Record)
2024 Head Coach
Arab (8-3)
Kyle Routon
Carroll (4-7)
Matt Mellown
East Limestone (3-7)
Will Johnson
Faith Academy (8-4)
Erik Speakman
Holtville (7-4)
Cory Lee
Jemison (1-9)
Rishard Davis
Montevallo (7-3)
Garrett Langer
Priceville (5-7)
Seth Parker
Russellville (9-3)
Dustin Goodwin
Scottsboro (8-3)
Tyler Vann
Vigor (7-3)
John McKenzie
West Point (5-6)
Kevin McCravy
Class 4A
New Head Coaches: 16
Noteable: Former Catholic Montgomery head coach Aubrey Blackwell has returned to the Montgomery area, as the head coach at St. James, after compiling a 17-9 record in two seasons at Jackson Academy in Mississippi. He replaces Neal Posey who stepped down February to accept a coaching position on the college level.
2024 Alabama Class 4A New Head Coaches:
School (LY Record)
2024 Head Coach
B.T. Washington (9-5)
Deandre Austin
Cleburne County (4-7)
Vaughn Lee
Cordova (2-8)
Brian Maner
D.A.R. (0-10)
Vacant
Daleville (3-7)
Maurice Freeman
Etowah (8-6)
Scott Peavey
Madison County (2-8)
Chris Hancock
Mobile Christian (15-0)
Charles Lawson
New Hope (4-6)
Michael Harper
Opp (4-7)
Ed Rigby
Orange Beach (1-8)
Wade Waldrop
St. James (11-3)
Aubrey Blackwell
St. John Paul II (4-6)
Kevin Creehan
Straughn (10-2)
Garrett Windham
Talladega (0-10)
Damien Dorsey
Tallassee (1-9)
Lawrence O'Neal
West Blocton (6-5)
Chris Wilson
Class 3A
New Head Coaches: 11
Noteable: New Whitesburg head coach Jere Adcock comes out of retirement, after one year, to return to the sidelines. He won 187 games and went to the playoffs 21 times in 27 season as the head coach at Decatur High School.
2024 Alabama Class 3A New Head Coaches:
School (LY Record)
2024 Head Coach
Brindlee Mountain (0-10)
Jake Pittman
Clements (5-5)
Brick Pugh
Dadeville (4-5)
Chad McKelvey
Dallas County (0-10)
Darryl Watts
Elkmont (4-6)
Joel Schrenk
Hanceville (4-6)
Levi Estes
Holly Pond (2-8)
Will McDaniel
J.B. Pennington (8-3)
Jordan Cantrell
Sheffield (3-7)
Johnny Wright
Sylvania (10-3)
Tanner Nelson
Whitesburg Christian (2-8)
Jere Adcock
Class 2A
New Head Coaches: 14
Noteable: Branden Hall has big shoes to fill a Loachapoka, which went 10-1 in 2023. He replaces Fredrick Newton, who stepped down after 20 years when he was elected to the Chambers County School Board in the spring.
2024 Alabama Class 2A New Head Coaches:
School (LY Record)
2024 Head Coach
Central Coosa (3-7)
Daniel Flowers
Central Hayneville (2-7)
Jul Little
Chickasaw (5-6)
Dedrick Sumpter
Gaston (2-8)
Derrick Sewell
Geneva County (0-10)
Al Gilmore
Highland Home (10-2)
Justin Bragg
Houston County (5-5)
Tanner Harris
Lanett (4-6)
R.J. McDonald
Loachapoka (10-1)
Branden Hall
Luverne (7-4)
Bobby Hudson
North Sand Mountain (5-6)
Jay Lipscomb
St. Lukes (6-5)
Joe Gilmore
Tanner (8-4)
Matt Smith
West End Walnut Grove (5-6)
Matt Harris
Class 1A
New Head Coaches: 13
Notable: Brad Palmer returns to Waterloo where he coached for six seasons, going 27-36 with three playoff appearances. He has been away for four years and the team went winless in nine games in 2023.
2024 Alabama Class 1A New Head Coaches:
School (LY Record)
2024 Head Coach
Autuga Academy (8-4)
Jeff Foshee
Berry Fayette (4-6)
Danny Raines
Brilliant (3-7)
Hayden Bryant
Donoho (0-9)
William Smith
Florala (7-4)
Kyle Davis
Fruitdale (1-9)
Lane Brown
Leroy (14-0)
Chan Lowe
Pickens Academy (2-8)
Kyle Fuller
Pleasant Home (1-9)
Kevin Bond
Sumiton Christian (4-6)
Jarius Williams
Victory Christian (4-6)
Matt Griffith
Waterloo (0-9)
Brad Palmer
Woodland (3-7)
Kevin Smith
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App