Alabama high school football set to welcome 91 new head coaches in 2024

From first time hires to coaches returning to former schools, these Alabama high school football teams will be seeking a spark from their new leaders

Gary Adornato

New Carver Montgomery head football coach Bobby Carr has a 250-52 career record over 25 seasons as a high school football head coach at three previous schools. He has also won 10 state championships.
New Carver Montgomery head football coach Bobby Carr has a 250-52 career record over 25 seasons as a high school football head coach at three previous schools. He has also won 10 state championships.

According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society (AHSFHS), 89 schools will welcome new head football coaches when the 2024 season kicks off in a few weeks. Classes 6A and 4A have seen the most turnover with 16 new coaches each and every classification except 7A, which has nine changes in leadership, has at least 11.

Below is the AHSFHS breakdown on the new coaches in each classification:

Class 7A

New Head Coaches: 9

Noteable: Juan Johnson of Baker, John Lambert of Davidson and Roy Upchurch of J.A.G are all first time head coaches.

2024 Alabama Class 7A New Head Coaches:

School (LY Record)

2024 Head Coach

Baker (8-3)

Juan Johnson

Carver Montgomery (7-4)

Bobby Carr

Davidson (5-6)

John Lambert

Hoover (5-7)

Drew Gilmer

Huntsville (5-5)

Jimmy Gay

J.A.G. (0-10)

Roy Upchurch

Opelika (4-6)

Bryan Moore

Robertsdale (0-10)

Chris Bell

Tuscaloosa County (5-5)

Mike Holcomb

Class 6A

New Head Coaches: 16

Noteable: As of Aug. 1, Paul Bryant high school still has a vacancy for its head coaching position after John McKenzie departed for the post at Vigor. Joe Webb, who had a 10-year playing career in the NFL, is the new head coach at Jackson-Olin.

Joe Webb
Joe Webb (5) spent 10 seasons as an NFL quarterback after a brilliant college career at the University of Alabama Birmingham. This fall he takes over as the new head coach at Jackson-Olin. / Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Alabama Class 6A New Head Coaches:

School (LY Record)

2024 Head Coach

Baldwin County (2-8)

Andrew Davis

Brookwood (1-9)

Chris Foster

Calera (0-10)

Scott Rials

Chilton County

Eddie Wall

Clay-Chalkville (14-0)

Stuart Floyd

Decatur (3-7)

John Ritter

Hartselle (9-3)

Bert Newton

Hazel Green (0-10

Fred Farrier

Jackson-Olin (0-10)

Joe Webb

Mortimer Jordan (8-3)

Heath Lauderdale

Park Crossing (3-7)

Charles Biggers

Paul Bryant (1-9)

Vacant

Pell City (1-9)

Nick Gentry

Percy Julian (5-5)

Kenneth White

Pinson Valley (4-6)

James Thompson

Southside Gadsden (8-3)

Ben Stewart

Class 5A

New Head Coaches: 12

Noteable: Seven of the new head coaches in 5A take over teams which had winning records in 2023. Dustin Goodwin takes over a Russellville team which won nine games last fall, after two seasons as an assistant at Thompson. Previously, he served four seasons as the head coach at Chelsea.

2024 Alabama Class 5A New Head Coaches:

School (LY Record)

2024 Head Coach

Arab (8-3)

Kyle Routon

Carroll (4-7)

Matt Mellown

East Limestone (3-7)

Will Johnson

Faith Academy (8-4)

Erik Speakman

Holtville (7-4)

Cory Lee

Jemison (1-9)

Rishard Davis

Montevallo (7-3)

Garrett Langer

Priceville (5-7)

Seth Parker

Russellville (9-3)

Dustin Goodwin

Scottsboro (8-3)

Tyler Vann

Vigor (7-3)

John McKenzie

West Point (5-6)

Kevin McCravy

Class 4A

New Head Coaches: 16

Noteable: Former Catholic Montgomery head coach Aubrey Blackwell has returned to the Montgomery area, as the head coach at St. James, after compiling a 17-9 record in two seasons at Jackson Academy in Mississippi. He replaces Neal Posey who stepped down February to accept a coaching position on the college level.

Aubrey Blackwell
Aubrey Blackwell is introduced as the new football coach at Saint James High School in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 Alabama Class 4A New Head Coaches:

School (LY Record)

2024 Head Coach

B.T. Washington (9-5)

Deandre Austin

Cleburne County (4-7)

Vaughn Lee

Cordova (2-8)

Brian Maner

D.A.R. (0-10)

Vacant

Daleville (3-7)

Maurice Freeman

Etowah (8-6)

Scott Peavey

Madison County (2-8)

Chris Hancock

Mobile Christian (15-0)

Charles Lawson

New Hope (4-6)

Michael Harper

Opp (4-7)

Ed Rigby

Orange Beach (1-8)

Wade Waldrop

St. James (11-3)

Aubrey Blackwell

St. John Paul II (4-6)

Kevin Creehan

Straughn (10-2)

Garrett Windham

Talladega (0-10)

Damien Dorsey

Tallassee (1-9)

Lawrence O'Neal

West Blocton (6-5)

Chris Wilson

Class 3A

New Head Coaches: 11

Noteable: New Whitesburg head coach Jere Adcock comes out of retirement, after one year, to return to the sidelines. He won 187 games and went to the playoffs 21 times in 27 season as the head coach at Decatur High School.

2024 Alabama Class 3A New Head Coaches:

School (LY Record)

2024 Head Coach

Brindlee Mountain (0-10)

Jake Pittman

Clements (5-5)

Brick Pugh

Dadeville (4-5)

Chad McKelvey

Dallas County (0-10)

Darryl Watts

Elkmont (4-6)

Joel Schrenk

Hanceville (4-6)

Levi Estes

Holly Pond (2-8)

Will McDaniel

J.B. Pennington (8-3)

Jordan Cantrell

Sheffield (3-7)

Johnny Wright

Sylvania (10-3)

Tanner Nelson

Whitesburg Christian (2-8)

Jere Adcock

Class 2A

New Head Coaches: 14

Noteable: Branden Hall has big shoes to fill a Loachapoka, which went 10-1 in 2023. He replaces Fredrick Newton, who stepped down after 20 years when he was elected to the Chambers County School Board in the spring.

2024 Alabama Class 2A New Head Coaches:

School (LY Record)

2024 Head Coach

Central Coosa (3-7)

Daniel Flowers

Central Hayneville (2-7)

Jul Little

Chickasaw (5-6)

Dedrick Sumpter

Gaston (2-8)

Derrick Sewell

Geneva County (0-10)

Al Gilmore

Highland Home (10-2)

Justin Bragg

Houston County (5-5)

Tanner Harris

Lanett (4-6)

R.J. McDonald

Loachapoka (10-1)

Branden Hall

Luverne (7-4)

Bobby Hudson

North Sand Mountain (5-6)

Jay Lipscomb

St. Lukes (6-5)

Joe Gilmore

Tanner (8-4)

Matt Smith

West End Walnut Grove (5-6)

Matt Harris

Class 1A

New Head Coaches: 13

Notable: Brad Palmer returns to Waterloo where he coached for six seasons, going 27-36 with three playoff appearances. He has been away for four years and the team went winless in nine games in 2023.

2024 Alabama Class 1A New Head Coaches:

School (LY Record)

2024 Head Coach

Autuga Academy (8-4)

Jeff Foshee

Berry Fayette (4-6)

Danny Raines

Brilliant (3-7)

Hayden Bryant

Donoho (0-9)

William Smith

Florala (7-4)

Kyle Davis

Fruitdale (1-9)

Lane Brown

Leroy (14-0)

Chan Lowe

Pickens Academy (2-8)

Kyle Fuller

Pleasant Home (1-9)

Kevin Bond

Sumiton Christian (4-6)

Jarius Williams

Victory Christian (4-6)

Matt Griffith

Waterloo (0-9)

Brad Palmer

Woodland (3-7)

Kevin Smith

