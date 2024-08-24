5 takeaways from Week 1 of Alabama high school football
by TP Hammock
In what was one of the most hyped week one schedules in Alabama high school football history, there were plenty of excellent match-ups, followed by some great games, and a whole bunch of surprises. With the contests now in the books, here are five takeaways from the action .
Quarterback Preston Lancaster and Tuscaloosa Academy are going to be good in 2024
Tuscaloosa Academy made the call and played against Class 4A American Christian, which is considered to be one of the better programs in the classifications. The Knights took the challenge in stride with their excellent play caller in Preston Lancaster as he would have a great game against the Patriots.
Tuscaloosa Academy would go on to win over the Patriots in what was a great game, 38-24. The Knights took a 21-7 lead before the Patriots would storm to a 24-21 lead. However, Lancaster and his team came out of halftime with a fire, and held the Patriots scoreless in the second half.
Tuscaloosa Academy, now 1-0, and will likely fly up the next rankings when they are released. Winning two classifications above you is quite the accomplishment especially against a great program like American Christian. The Knights will be a force in Class 2A
Carver Montgomery was worth the hype
One of the biggest offseason talking points was the Carver Montgomery Wolverines.
After combining with Sidney Lanier high school to make a very large 7A school, Carver made a splash hire with legendary AISA coach Bobby Carr to oversee a ton of talent. The Wolverines also made the jump into the deep waters of 7A in one of the hardest regions in the country, featuring teams like Auburn, Central Phenix City, Enterprise and Dothan.
Adding a little more excitement to its opener, Carver got the nod to be in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic against Vestavia Hills, a historic program in its own right. Despite coming in with many new faces starting for their program, the Wolverines soundly handled Vestavia, 41-19, as their defense forced plenty of turnovers. The Wolverines proved they were worth the wait and will be amust watch this season.
Saraland is still excellent with KJ Lacey
There was a lot of peanut gallery discussion this offseason on if Saraland would look like Saraland without Ryan Williams, who reclassified and signed with Alabama this past offseason.
Texas commit KJ Lacey shut down that discussion and then some as Saraland hosted the number one ranked Class 4A team in the Jackson Aggies. Lacey got hot early, starting the game 8-for-11 with 200 passing yards and three touchdown passes as the Spartans took a 28-13 lead into half.
The Aggies would battle back and get the score within eight points, but Lacey and his Spartans would punch it into the end zone and get the victory 35-27. Saraland proved they are still the team to beat in Class 6A.
RELATED: Saraland hangs on to beat Jackson 35-27
Parker's offense is improving, but still a working progress
Parker was another big time discussion for much of the state in the preseason. The Thundering Herd had many new transfers and hired a new offensive coordinator. The memo last year was Parker was great on defense but not so much on offense.
Improved offense was the hope for the new players and coaches and, after game one, that is was what was delivered. Parker scored a 41-12 victory over Ramsay, the top team in 5A. There were some growing pains and the Thundering Herd will have a tall task with Mountain Brook next week. Mountain Brook historically has a stingy defense and should prove to be the first big test for Parker's new offense. We shall see if they pass.
Lee Scott and Glenwood pass their first AHSAA tests
Another big talking point in the offseason was how would the two schools, Lee Scott and Glenwood, do as excellent AISA programs making the jump to AHSAA. Lee Scott took on the Excel Panthers, who were in the same classification, and Glenwood had a big test with the Valley Rams, who are two classifications above them. The Gators stunned the Rams with a 21-20 victory, while Lee Scott cruised its way to a 33-16 victory over the Excel Panthers. These two programs showed they were ready for the move to AHSAA and each passed their first test.