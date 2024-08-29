Alabama (AHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (8/29/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season continues Thursday night with several big matchups across the state, including Clay-Chalkville vs. Ramsay.
You can follow all of the AHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Alabama High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
In Thursday night's biggest AHSAA games, the defending Class 6A champion, No. 4 Clay-Chalkville, (1-0) is facing last season's Class 5A runner-up, Ramsay, at Legion Field in Birmingham. The other game to keep an eye on is No. 3 Thompson traveling to Nashville to take on Tennessee power Lipscomb Academy.
Here's a guide to following all of the Alabama high school football action on Thursday night (Aug. 29, 2024).
