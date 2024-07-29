Alabama high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are underway as top athletes from around the globe arrive in France for a chance at Olympic glory.
Five athletes from Alabama will compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, all representing Team USA.
For two of these athletes, competing at an Alabama high school was a part of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the other three spent significant time in the state but did not play for an AHSAA-sanctioned school.
Here are the athletes from Alabama competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
JaVaughn Harrison - Columbia - Track and Field
Harrison will represent Team USA and Alabama in the men's high jump. The Columbia High School and LSU alumni will compete in his second Olympics after finishing 5th in the Long Jump and 7th in the High Jump at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The Men's High Jump qualification will take place on August 7, and the final for that event is August 10.
Paige Madden - UMS Wright - Swimming
UMS-Wright Preparatory School alumni Paige Madden holds four Alabama high school all-time records and was a four-time NCAA champion at the Universtiy of Virginia.
She won the silver medal in the 4 x 200m Women's Freestyle Relay at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she also finished sixth in the 400m Women's Freestyle event.
Madden competed in the 400m Freestyle event again on Saturday and finished seventh.
Tanner Tessmann - FC Dallas - Men's Soccer
Tessmann is a native of Birmingham who played soccer in Alabama until moving to Texas as a teenager to play club soccer for FC Dallas.
Tessmann and Team USA dropped their opening game to France 3-0 before defeating New Zealand 4-1 on Saturday.
They will be back in action against Guinea on Tuesday.
Brain Bell - Lakeshore Foundation - Men's Wheelchair Basketball (Paralympics)
After losing his leg in a train accident when he was 10, Bell played middle school football on his prosthetic until it became too strenuous.
Once his mother discovered the Lakeshore Foundation, a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Site in Birmingham, Brian fell in love with wheelchair basketball.
Brain and Team USA will be looking to bring home their third consecutive gold medal after doing so in 2016 and 2020.
The Paralympics Men's Basketball tournament will take place August 28 - September 8 in Paris.
Zion Redington - Lakeshore Foundation - Men's Wheelchair Rugby (Paralympics)
Redington was born in China and had both feet amputated at the age of six.
He began playing wheelchair rugby when he was nine, and now at 18 is one of the youngest players on Team USA.
The Paralympics Men's Rugby tournament starts on August 28 in Paris.
