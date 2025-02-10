Alabama high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your Region 1st Round predictions
The Alabama high school boys basketball playoffs roll on this week with the Region 1st Round tipping off on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for some classes.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes your chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the matchups in the Region 1st Round of the Alabama high school boys basketball playoffs, with Sam Brown's predicted winners and links to make your picks.
Region 1st Round 6A matchups, predicted winners
Mae Jemison vs. Pinson Valley: Mae Jemison (Make your pick)
Clay-Chalkville vs. Hazel Green: Clay-Chalkville (Make your pick)
Theodore vs. Park Crossing: Theodore (Make your pick)
McGill-Toolen vs. Wetumpka: Wetumpka (Make your pick)
Mountain Brook vs. Oxford: Mountain Brook (Make your pick)
Huffman vs. Gadsden City: Huffman (Make your pick)
Benjamin Russell vs. Northridge: Northridge (Make your pick)
Chelsea vs. Paul W. Bryant: Paul W. Bryant (Make your pick)
Sam went 9-6 on last week's picks.
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links on the Alabama bracket home page.
