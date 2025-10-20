Alabama High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Maplesville (8-0)
2. Leroy (9-0)
3. Hubbertville (8-0)
4. Wadley (7-0)
5. Winterboro (7-0)
6. Appalachian (9-0)
7. University Charter (7-1)
8. McKenzie (8-0)
9. Addison (7-1)
10. Fayetteville (6-2)
11. Berry (5-2)
12. Hackleburg (6-2)
13. McIntosh (6-3)
14. Woodville (6-2)
15. Spring Garden (6-3)
16. Billingsley (4-4)
17. Meek (5-3)
18. Notasulga (4-2)
19. Brantley (5-3)
20. Linden (5-2)
21. Marion County (4-3)
22. Verbena (5-3)
23. Sweet Water (4-4)
24. Ragland (3-5)
25. Millry (4-5)
AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Luverne (8-0)
2. Red Bay (7-1)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (7-1)
4. Southeastern (6-2)
5. Pisgah (6-2)
6. J.U. Blacksher (6-1)
7. Ariton (6-1)
8. Lanett (7-2)
9. Falkville (6-2)
10. Vincent (6-2)
11. Clarke County (6-2)
12. Reeltown (6-2)
13. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
14. Goshen (6-1)
15. Lexington (5-3)
16. G.W. Long (5-3)
17. Sulligent (4-4)
18. Washington County (5-3)
19. Loachapoka (6-3)
20. Winston County (4-4)
21. Isabella (4-5)
22. Cottonwood (5-3)
23. Belgreen (5-1)
24. Zion Chapel (4-3)
25. Lamar County (3-5)
AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Piedmont (8-0)
2. Thorsby (8-0)
3. Gordo (8-1)
4. Cottage Hill Christian Academy (7-1)
5. Fyffe (7-1)
6. Glencoe (6-2)
7. Houston Academy (6-2)
8. Glenwood (7-2)
9. Geraldine (7-1)
10. Lee-Scott Academy (6-2)
11. Lauderdale County (6-3)
12. Flomaton (5-2)
13. Randolph County (6-2)
14. Collinsville (6-2)
15. Wicksburg (6-3)
16. Rogers (4-4)
17. Thomasville (4-4)
18. Oakman (4-4)
19. Dadeville (2-6)
20. Clements (4-5)
21. Hillcrest - Evergreen (3-5)
22. Midfield (3-5)
23. Sylvania (2-6)
24. Beulah (3-5)
25. Excel (1-7)
AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Deshler (8-1)
2. St. Michael Catholic (8-0)
3. West Morgan (8-0)
4. Plainview (8-0)
5. Alexandria (7-1)
6. Jackson (7-2)
7. Handley (8-1)
8. Opp (6-1)
9. Dale County (6-2)
10. Booker T. Washington (6-1)
11. Brooks (5-3)
12. Cherokee County (6-3)
13. Ashville (6-2)
14. Hatton (5-3)
15. North Jackson (5-3)
16. Randolph School (4-4)
17. Oak Grove (6-2)
18. Tallassee (4-4)
19. Central - Florence (4-4)
20. Oneonta (4-4)
21. Pike County (4-4)
22. Orange Beach (4-5)
23. Wilson (4-5)
24. Satsuma (2-6)
25. Madison County (3-6)
AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Central of Clay County (8-1)
2. Moody (7-2)
3. Corner (7-1)
4. Williamson (8-0)
5. Valley (6-2)
6. Scottsboro (6-3)
7. Leeds (7-2)
8. Northside (8-0)
9. Russellville (5-3)
10. Vigor (7-1)
11. Priceville (6-2)
12. St. Clair County (6-2)
13. Demopolis (6-2)
14. UMS-Wright Prep (5-3)
15. Ramsay (5-3)
16. Eufaula (5-3)
17. Elmore County (5-3)
18. Ardmore (5-3)
19. G.W. Carver (4-2)
20. Douglas (5-3)
21. Wenonah (5-3)
22. Charles Henderson (4-4)
23. Sipsey Valley (5-4)
24. Shelby County (5-4)
25. Citronelle (4-5)
AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Clay-Chalkville (9-0)
2. Saraland (8-0)
3. Benjamin Russell (7-1)
4. Fort Payne (7-1)
5. Muscle Shoals (7-0)
6. Mountain Brook (6-3)
7. Russell County (6-1)
8. Hartselle (8-0)
9. McAdory (6-1)
10. Pell City (6-2)
11. Pike Road (6-2)
12. A.H. Parker (6-3)
13. Theodore (6-2)
14. Hueytown (5-3)
15. Bessemer City (6-1)
16. Jasper (6-2)
17. Gadsden City (5-3)
18. Oxford (4-4)
19. Buckhorn (6-2)
20. Wetumpka (5-3)
21. McGill-Toolen (5-4)
22. Stanhope Elmore (5-3)
23. Central - Tuscaloosa (6-2)
24. St. Paul's Episcopal (5-3)
25. Athens (4-4)
AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Central - Phenix City (7-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (6-2)
3. Thompson (6-3)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (7-2)
5. Mary G. Montgomery (8-1)
6. Baker (6-2)
7. Daphne (7-2)
8. Opelika (6-3)
9. Fairhope (7-2)
10. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (5-4)
11. Carver (5-3)
12. Florence (5-3)
13. Austin (5-3)
14. James Clemens (5-3)
15. Oak Mountain (3-5)
16. Davidson (4-4)
17. Huntsville (5-3)
18. Bob Jones (5-4)
19. Sparkman (4-5)
20. Smiths Station (2-7)
21. Foley (2-6)
22. Alma Bryant (2-6)
23. Johnson Abernathy Graetz (1-7)
24. Tuscaloosa County (0-8)
25. Grissom (2-6)