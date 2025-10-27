High School

Alabama High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025

Check out the latest Alabama high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 27, 2025

Vestavia Hills vs Hoover from Oct. 24, 2025
Vestavia Hills vs Hoover from Oct. 24, 2025 / David Leong

Another week of the 2025 Alabama high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Alabama high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:

AHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Maplesville (9-0)

2. Wadley (8-0)

3. Leroy (10-0)

4. Hubbertville (8-0)

5. Appalachian (10-0)

6. Winterboro (7-1)

7. McKenzie (9-0)

8. Addison (8-1)

9. Fayetteville (7-2)

10. University Charter (8-1)

11. Woodville (7-2)

12. Berry (6-2)

13. Hackleburg (7-2)

14. McIntosh (7-3)

15. Billingsley (5-4)

16. Brantley (6-3)

17. Spring Garden (6-3)

18. Marion County (5-3)

19. Meek (6-3)

20. Notasulga (4-3)

21. Sweet Water (5-4)

22. Victory Christian (3-4)

23. Linden (5-3)

24. Ragland (4-5)

25. Verbena (5-4)

View full Class 1A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Luverne (9-0)

2. Southeastern (7-2)

3. Red Bay (8-1)

4. Pisgah (7-2)

5. Ariton (7-1)

6. Tuscaloosa Academy (7-2)

7. Reeltown (7-2)

8. Lanett (8-2)

9. Vincent (7-2)

10. J.U. Blacksher (7-1)

11. Clarke County (7-2)

12. Lexington (6-3)

13. Sulligent (5-4)

14. Falkville (6-3)

15. Loachapoka (7-3)

16. Cottonwood (6-3)

17. North Sand Mountain (7-2)

18. Isabella (5-5)

19. Goshen (6-2)

20. Winston County (5-4)

21. G.W. Long (5-4)

22. Washington County (5-4)

23. Zion Chapel (5-3)

24. Highland Home (5-5)

25. Belgreen (5-2)

View full Class 2A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Piedmont (9-0)

2. Gordo (9-1)

3. Cottage Hill Christian Academy (8-1)

4. Thorsby (8-1)

5. Lee-Scott Academy (7-2)

6. Geraldine (8-1)

7. Glencoe (7-2)

8. Lauderdale County (7-3)

9. Glenwood (7-2)

10. Fyffe (7-2)

11. Randolph County (7-2)

12. Wicksburg (7-3)

13. Collinsville (7-2)

14. Houston Academy (6-3)

15. Flomaton (5-3)

16. Rogers (5-4)

17. Thomasville (5-4)

18. Oakman (5-4)

19. Dadeville (3-6)

20. Hillcrest - Evergreen (3-5)

21. Sylvania (3-6)

22. Clements (4-6)

23. Beulah (3-6)

24. Midfield (3-6)

25. Ohatchee (3-7)

View full Class 3A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. St. Michael Catholic (9-0)

2. Plainview (9-0)

3. West Morgan (9-0)

4. Jackson (8-2)

5. Deshler (9-1)

6. Alexandria (8-1)

7. Handley (9-1)

8. Opp (7-1)

9. Dale County (7-2)

10. Cherokee County (7-3)

11. Brooks (6-3)

12. Hatton (6-3)

13. North Jackson (6-3)

14. Booker T. Washington (6-2)

15. Oak Grove (7-2)

16. Ashville (6-3)

17. Tallassee (5-4)

18. Oneonta (5-4)

19. Pike County (5-4)

20. Central - Florence (4-5)

21. Randolph School (4-5)

22. Madison County (4-6)

23. Westminster Christian (4-5)

24. Orange Beach (4-6)

25. St. John Paul II (4-5)

View full Class 4A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Central of Clay County (9-1)

2. Moody (8-2)

3. Williamson (9-0)

4. Northside (9-0)

5. Russellville (6-3)

6. Vigor (8-1)

7. St. Clair County (7-2)

8. Scottsboro (6-3)

9. Corner (7-2)

10. Ramsay (6-3)

11. Valley (6-3)

12. G.W. Carver (5-2)

13. Leeds (7-3)

14. UMS-Wright Prep (6-3)

15. Elmore County (6-3)

16. Priceville (6-3)

17. Demopolis (6-3)

18. Eufaula (5-4)

19. Charles Henderson (5-4)

20. Headland (4-4)

21. Ardmore (5-4)

22. Sipsey Valley (6-4)

23. Wenonah (5-4)

24. Douglas (5-4)

25. Shelby County (5-4)

View full Class 5A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Clay-Chalkville (10-0)

2. Saraland (9-0)

3. Muscle Shoals (8-0)

4. Benjamin Russell (8-1)

5. Russell County (7-1)

6. Fort Payne (8-1)

7. Mountain Brook (7-3)

8. Pike Road (6-2)

9. Hartselle (8-1)

10. Bessemer City (7-1)

11. Pell City (6-3)

12. A.H. Parker (7-3)

13. Jasper (7-2)

14. McAdory (6-2)

15. Central - Tuscaloosa (7-2)

16. Oxford (4-4)

17. Theodore (6-3)

18. Gadsden City (6-3)

19. Stanhope Elmore (6-3)

20. Hueytown (5-4)

21. McGill-Toolen (6-4)

22. Athens (5-4)

23. Helena (4-5)

24. Buckhorn (6-3)

25. Wetumpka (5-4)

View full Class 6A rankings

AHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings

1. Central - Phenix City (8-1)

2. Thompson (7-3)

3. Vestavia Hills (7-2)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)

5. Mary G. Montgomery (9-1)

6. Opelika (7-3)

7. Baker (7-2)

8. Daphne (8-2)

9. Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa (6-4)

10. Carver (5-4)

11. Fairhope (7-3)

12. James Clemens (6-3)

13. Austin (6-3)

14. Huntsville (6-3)

15. Florence (5-4)

16. Oak Mountain (3-6)

17. Sparkman (5-5)

18. Davidson (4-5)

19. Bob Jones (5-5)

20. Foley (3-6)

21. Smiths Station (2-8)

22. Johnson Abernathy Graetz (1-8)

23. Alma Bryant (2-7)

24. Tuscaloosa County (0-9)

25. Grissom (2-7)

View full Class 7A rankings

