Alabama high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your Semi-Finals predictions
The Alabama high school girls basketball playoffs roll on this week with the AHSAA Semi-Finals tipping off on Monday, Feb. 24.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes your chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the matchups in the Class 7A and 6A Semi-Finals of the Alabama high school girls basketball playoffs, with Sam Brown's predicted winners and links to make your picks.
Semi-Finals 7A matchups, predicted winners
Hillcrest vs. Daphne: Hillcrest (Make your pick)
Hoover vs. Central - Phenix City: Hoover (Make your pick)
Semi-Finals 6A matchups, predicted winners
Hazel Green vs. Park Crossing: Park Crossing (Make your pick)
Mountain Brook vs. Chelsea: Mountain Brook (Make your pick)
Sam went 4-0 on last week's picks.
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links on the Alabama bracket home page.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports