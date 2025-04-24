Alabama high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in Alabama.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (4/23/2025)
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Alabama, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting ends Thursday, May 8 at 11:59 PM ET
Emily Needham, Saint James
The South Alabama commitment has been very impressive this season for Saint James, with the junior pitcher owning a 28-5 record, 0.88 earned run average and 357 strikeouts over the course of 38 appearances.
Allyson Supan, Phenix City Central
Whether it's pitching or playing as a utility for the Red Devils, Supan is without a doubt one of the state's best around when it comes to the Class of 2025. Supan, a Mississippi State commit, is 19-2 with 76 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA.
Kayla Storey, Phenix City Central
We can't forget about Supan's fellow teammate, Storey, who has also had herself a very strong 2025 season for the Red Devils. The junior is 16-0 with 0.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts.
Natalie Cole, Wicksburg
Cole, a senior pitcher, has appeared in 20 games for Wicksburg and owns a 17-1 record with a 0.71 ERA and 183 strikeouts.
Ellie Cox, Wicksburg
The Troy commitment is another future Division I pitcher that has proven herself as one of the state's top hurlers. Cox is 17-3 with a 0.75 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 111 innings of work.
Victoria Moten, Daphne
The senior ace pitcher has been been nearly unhittable at times for opponents, as Moten boasts one of the best ERA's (0.81) in the state. Moten, an Alabama commitment, is 19-3 and has fanned 265 batters.
Kaylee Grace Favors, Orange Beach
There's no way we can go through this list without naming some Makos, right? The South Carolina commitment has been arguably one of the state's best throughout the spring, with Favors currently 14-1, 0.80 ERA and 124 strikeouts.
Miley McMullan, Orange Beach
First freshman up on our list is from the state's best team in McMullan. Paired with Favors (see above), the duo form a lethal 1-2 punch on the mound. This season, McMullan is 12-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 72 strikeouts.
Aubree Hooks, Thompson
Hooks has been the anchor for the Warriors' pitching wise and there's little doubt of her deservingness on this list. The Thompson ace is already committed to the Indiana Hoosiers once she's done on the high school circuit.
Kailey Jackson, Andalusia
Jackson has been one of the state's top junior pitchers this spring and she's got the statistics to back it up. The Andalusia ace has a 24-7 record with a 1.26 ERA and 174 strikeouts.
Skiely Perry, Curry
Playing on one of Alabama's top high school softball teams, Perry has been as good as any sophomore on the mound. Perry has struck out 217 batters along with a 24-0 record and 0.79 ERA.
Callie Lang, Austin
Yes, Lang might have 10 losses under her belt, but she's still shown throughout the season for one of the state's better ball clubs that she can bring it. The freshman is 19-10 with 112 strikeouts in 33 appearances for the Black Bears.
Katlyn Cone, Baker
The junior hurler has been impressive this spring and makes her way onto the list having already racked up 15 victories, a 2.07 ERA and fanning 108 batters.
Anna Claire Free, Long
By just her performances throughout the season, Claire Free has proven herself among the state's best. The Long pitcher has a 1.95 ERA along with 256 strikeouts and a 27-6 record.
Sophie Arant, Wetumpka
To have an 8th grader on this list of impressive pitchers around the Yellowhammer State is something. Arant has been solid all season long through 29 appearances, going 22-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
More Alabama high school sports news:
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi