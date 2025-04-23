Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (4/23/2025)
There were some shake-ups in this week’s Top 25 in Alabama high school softball, with some previously unranked teams making big jumps.
Besides the state powerhouses Orange Beach and Thompson, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Alabama? Take a look at our Top 25 as we give you our latest set of Alabama high school softball rankings and let us know who you think we might've missed on.
Here is the latest Alabama Top 25 high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. Orange Beach (35-2)
Last week: 1
No surprise here. Orange Beach continues its dominance in the state and they continue to rise in High School On SI’s national rankings as well. The Makos dropped a April 12th contest to Thompson, but have bounced back with seven straight wins.
2. Thompson (36-4)
Last week: 2
The Warriors come in right behind the Orange Beach as they split with the Makos recently. Thompson had won nine in a row.
3. Central-Phenix City (40-3)
Last week: 4
Hottest team right now arguably in the state is the Red Devils, who have won 23 straight games to this point. Central-Phenix City has out-scored its opponents 377-82 this season.
4. Curry (44-3)
Last week: 3
The Yellowjackets had won 28 straight games before falling to Huntsville and Hoover recently. Curry is led by sophomore sensation Skiely Perry, who is 24-0 on the season with 0.79 earned run average and 217 strikeouts.
5. Springville (42-4-1)
Last week: 5
Springville had won nine games in a row before falling in a 7-6 against Madison County. The Tigers finish the regular season this week against Center Point.
6. Daphne (33-6)
Last week: 6
The Trojans don't drop down a whole ton despite a 17-1 loss to Orange Beach recently. Daphne bounced back with consecutive wins over Satsuma and West Florida, respectively.
7. West Limestone (39-5)
Last week: 7
Since a 6-5 loss to Austin back on April 5th, the Wildcats have won nine games in a row including five contests scoring double digits.
8. Wetumpka (42-5)
Last week: 8
The Indians had won a remarkable 36 in a row at home before losing against Elmore County last week, 6-4.
9. Alexandria (36-9-2)
Last week: 11
Yes, the Valley Cubs have lost a few more games, but take a deeper look into who those losses were up against. Only falling against second-ranked Thompson, 3-2, was an impressive feat and that's why we moved Alexandria up a spot.
10. Hewitt-Trussville (27-14)
Last week: 10
The Huskies last week made a huge jump in the rankings, but take a step back after losing two in a row against Curry and Helena, respectively. Hewitt-Trussville finishes the season against Vestavia Hills this week.
11. Tuscaloosa County (34-11)
Last week: 12
It hasn't been the easiest stretch of games in the last six for the Wildcats, as they are an even 3-3. All three losses are against teams ranked above Tuscaloosa County, including Alexandria and Curry.
12. Spanish Fort (34-10)
Last week: 12
Another team that's been playing a very tough stretch as the regular season concludes is the Toros. Spanish Fort just split a 2-game set against Wakulla, a team ranked out of Florida.
13. Saint James (42-7)
Last week: 14
One of the state's best pitchers has led the way for Saint James this season, with Emily Needham boasting a 28-5 record with a 0.88 ERA and 357 strikeouts.
14. Cherokee County (23-4)
Last week: 13
The Warriors had won three in a row over Cleburne County, Sylvania and White Plains before dropping a 5-2 decision to Southside.
15. Moody (34-8)
Last week: 15
The Blue Devils have won eleven in a row including a sweep of Carver Birmingham by a combined score of 14-0.
16. Chilton County (29-8-2)
Last week: 16
Chilton County has won 23 of their last 27 games, but did end the regular season with a 5-3 loss to Marbury.
17. Gulf Shores (26-15)
Last week: 18
The Dolphins have have been playing up against some of the top competition around, with losses recently to Fairhope and Wakulla (Florida).
18. Sparkman (33-12-1)
Last week: 17
Hard to drop the Senators too far down after a brief skid, which included a 13-1 loss against top-ranked Orange Beach. Sparkman finishes the season with games against Madison County and Grissom.
19. Fairhope (25-9)
Last week: 23
Making the biggest move up the rankings this week is Fairhope and after defeating Gulf Shores, this team is starting to play some its best softball of the season.
20. Helena (26-14-2)
Last week: 19
The Huskies remain within our Top 25 despite having a tough stretch of games recently. Helena Defeated Hewitt-Trussville last week, but also lost to Hazel Green and Saraland, respectively.
21. Boaz (27-7)
Last week: 21
Since a April 8th loss to Sardis, the Pirates have won 11 straight games and close out the regular season against Arab.
22. Baker (29-12)
Last week: 21
The Hornets have won 10 in a row before dropping a 6-4 decision to East Central. Baker closes out the regular season against Bryant this week.
23. Wicksburg (38-7)
Last week: 23
The Panthers have one of the best 1-2 combos at pitcher with Ellie Cox and Natalie Cole, whom have combined to win 34 games this season.
24. Hoover (18-15)
Last week: Unranked
The Buccaneers make their debut into the rankings after defeating Curry last week, 10-4.
25. Austin (34-16)
Last week: Unranked
The Black Bears take the last and final spot in our rankings as they've won nine out of their last eleven contests.
