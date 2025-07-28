Alabama Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Alabama and highlighting the must-see matchups you will not want to miss throughout the season.
The 2025 High School On SI Preseason Alabama Football Rankings were released earlier this week, with Thomson, Alexandria, and Auburn landing the top three spots.
From No. 1 Thompson to No. 10 Central (Phenix City), here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the 10 best teams in Alabama.
Full schedules for the Alabama's Top 10 high school football teams
1. Thompson
- Aug. 21: vs. Carver*
- Aug. 29: at Grayson (Georgia)
- Sep. 5: vs. Tuscaloosa County
- Sep. 12: at Oak Mountain
- Sep. 19: vs. Vestavia Hills*
- Sep. 26: at Clay-Chalkville*
- Oct. 3: at Hewitt-Trussville*
- Oct. 10: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
- Oct. 17: at Hoover*
- Oct. 24: at Prattville
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
2. Alexandria
- Aug. 29: at Jacksonville
- Sep. 5: vs. White Plains
- Sep. 12: at Anniston
- Sep. 19: vs. Oneonta
- Sep. 26: vs. Sardis
- Oct. 3: at Hokes Bluff
- Oct. 10: at Ashville
- Oct. 17: vs. Cherokee County
- Oct. 24: at Etowah
- Oct. 30: at Munford
3. Auburn
- Aug. 22: vs. Booker
- Aug. 28: at Vestavia Hills*
- Sep. 4: at Opelika*
- Sep. 12: vs. Enterprise*
- Sep. 19: at Johnson Abernathy Graetz
- Sep. 26: vs. Moody*
- Oct. 3: vs. Central-Phenix City*
- Oct. 10: at Smiths Station
- Oct. 17: vs. Carver*
- Oct. 24: at Dothan
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
4. Hoover
- Aug. 21: vs. IMG Academy National (Florida)
- Aug. 29: at Spain Park*
- Sep. 5: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
- Sep. 12: vs. Hewitt-Trussville*
- Sep. 19: at Prattville
- Sep. 26: at A.H. Parker*
- Oct. 3: at Oak Mountain
- Oct. 10: vs. Tuscaloosa County
- Oct. 17: vs. Thompson*
- Oct. 24: at Vestavia Hills*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
5. Jackson
- Aug. 22: vs. Saraland*
- Aug. 29: at Demopolis
- Sep. 5: vs. Escambia County
- Sep. 12: vs. Baker*
- Sep. 19: at Mobile Christian
- Sep. 26: vs. Leflore
- Oct. 3: vs. St. Michael Catholic
- Oct. 9: vs. Orange Beach
- Oct. 17: at W.S. Neal
- Oct. 24: at Satsuma
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
6. Saraland
- Aug. 22: at Jackson*
- Aug. 29: at Blount
- Sep. 5: vs. Gulf Shores
- Sep. 12: at Spanish Fort
- Sep. 19: vs. McGill-Toolen
- Oct. 3: at Baldwin County
- Oct. 16: vs. Murphy
- Oct. 30: vs. Carver*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
7. Parker
- Aug. 21: at Ramsay
- Aug. 29: vs. Mountain Brook*
- Sep. 4: vs. Gardendale
- Sep. 12: at Mortimer Jordan
- Sep. 19: at Carrollton (Georgia)
- Sep. 26: vs. Hoover*
- Oct. 3: at Jackson-Olin
- Oct. 10: at Minor
- Oct. 17: vs. Homewood
- Oct. 23: vs. Woodlawn
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
8. Oxford
- Aug. 15: at Oak Mountain
- Aug. 22: vs. Central
- Aug. 29: at Moody*
- Sep. 5: vs. Shades Valley
- Sep. 12: at Pinson Valley
- Sep. 19: vs. Mountain Brook*
- Sep. 26: vs. Helena
- Oct. 3: at Pell City
- Oct. 17: at Clay-Chalkville*
- Oct. 24: at Huffman
- Oct. 30: vs. Florence
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
9. Spain Park
- Aug. 22: at Sparkman
- Aug. 29: vs. Hoover*
- Sep. 12: vs. Helena
- Sep. 19: at Benjamin Russell
- Sep. 26: vs. James Clemens
- Oct. 3: vs. Pelham
- Oct. 10: at Chelsea
- Oct. 17: at Calera
- Oct. 24: vs. Chilton County
- Oct. 30: vs. Gardendale
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
10. Central - Phenix City
- Aug. 22: at Pinson Valley
- Sep. 5: vs. Smiths Station
- Sep. 12: vs. Dothan
- Sep. 19: at Enterprise*
- Sep. 26: vs. IMG Academy National (Florida)
- Oct. 3: at Auburn*
- Oct. 10: at Carver*
- Oct. 17: vs. Opelika*
- Oct. 23: vs. Johnson Abernathy Graetz
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team