Birmingham Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 65 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, January 16, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Hoover faces No. 21 Hewiitt-Trussville at home and No. 1 Gadsden City takes on Fort Payne on the road.
Southeastern at Cleveland - 4:15 PM
Greene County at Aliceville - 5:00 PM
Central - Coosa at Ranburne - 6:00 PM
Hackleburg at Phillips - 6:30 PM
Faith Christian at Donoho - 6:30 PM
Fayetteville at Alabama School for the Deaf - 6:30 PM
Berry at Sumiton Christian - 6:30 PM
Marbury at Highland Home - 6:30 PM
Addison at St. Bernard Prep - 6:30 PM
Oak Grove at Holy Family Catholic - 6:30 PM
Moody at Leeds - 7:00 PM
South Lamar at Holy Spirit Catholic - 7:00 PM
Walter Wellborn at Weaver - 7:00 PM
Greensboro at Sumter Central - 7:00 PM
Vestavia Hills at Oak Mountain - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa at Tuscaloosa County - 7:00 PM
Helena at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
Westbrook Christian at Piedmont - 7:00 PM
West Blocton at Tuscaloosa Academy - 7:00 PM
Ashville at Etowah - 7:00 PM
Saks at Pleasant Valley - 7:00 PM
Russellville at West Point - 7:00 PM
Briarwood Christian at Central of Clay County - 7:00 PM
Corner at Dora - 7:00 PM
Demopolis at Montevallo - 7:00 PM
Midfield at Childersburg - 7:00 PM
Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover - 7:00 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Cullman - 7:00 PM
Anniston at Talladega - 7:00 PM
Marion County at Brilliant - 7:00 PM
Bibb County at Prattville Christian - 7:00 PM
J.B. Pennington at Locust Fork - 7:15 PM
Dallas County at St. James - 7:15 PM
Shades Valley at Pell City - 7:15 PM
Guntersville at Kate D. Smith DAR - 7:30 PM
G.W. Carver at Ramsay - 7:30 PM
Fairview at Scottsboro - 7:30 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Paul W. Bryant - 7:30 PM
Gadsden City at Fort Payne - 7:30 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Crossville - 7:30 PM
Coosa Christian at Victory Christian - 7:30 PM
B.B. Comer at Altamont - 7:30 PM
Jasper at Oxford - 7:30 PM
Fayette County at Winfield - 7:30 PM
Thompson at Prattville - 7:30 PM
A.H. Parker at Jackson-Olin - 7:30 PM
Brookwood at Northridge - 7:30 PM
Fairfield at Pleasant Grove - 7:30 PM
Northside at Sipsey Valley - 7:30 PM
Alexandria at White Plains - 7:30 PM
Winston County at Lynn - 7:30 PM
Cold Springs at Falkville - 7:30 PM
Shelby County at Vincent - 7:30 PM
Center Point at Pinson Valley - 7:30 PM
Mountain Brook at Calera - 7:30 PM
Jacksonville at Lincoln - 7:30 PM
Cordova at Fultondale - 7:30 PM
Huffman at Woodlawn - 7:30 PM
Winterboro at Sylacauga - 7:30 PM
Minor at Homewood - 7:30 PM
Chelsea at Pelham - 7:30 PM
Glencoe at Southside - 7:45 PM
Hanceville at Holly Pond - 7:45 PM
Spring Garden at Cedar Bluff - 8:00 PM
Hueytown at McAdory - 8:00 PM
