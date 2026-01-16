Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 67 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, January 16, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Hoover faces No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville at home and No. 14 Chelsea takes on Pelham on the road.
Southeastern at Appalachian - 2:45 PM
Central - Coosa at Ranburne - 4:30 PM
Fayetteville at Alabama School for the Deaf - 5:00 PM
Berry at Sumiton Christian - 5:00 PM
Hackleburg at Phillips - 5:00 PM
Addison at St. Bernard Prep - 5:00 PM
Moody at Leeds - 5:30 PM
South Lamar at Holy Spirit Catholic - 5:30 PM
Walter Wellborn at Weaver - 5:30 PM
Vestavia Hills at Oak Mountain - 5:30 PM
Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover - 5:30 PM
Corner at Dora - 5:30 PM
Helena at Spain Park - 5:30 PM
Westbrook Christian at Piedmont - 5:30 PM
Cold Springs at Falkville - 5:30 PM
Thompson at Prattville - 5:30 PM
Ashville at Etowah - 5:30 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Cullman - 5:30 PM
Demopolis at Montevallo - 5:30 PM
Briarwood Christian at Central of Clay County - 5:30 PM
Russellville at West Point - 5:30 PM
Marbury at Highland Home - 5:30 PM
Marion County at Brilliant - 5:30 PM
Hayden at J.B. Pennington - 5:45 PM
Shades Valley at Pell City - 5:45 PM
Bibb County at Prattville Christian - 5:45 PM
Arab at Albertville - 6:00 PM
G.W. Carver at Ramsay - 6:00 PM
Faith Christian at Donoho - 6:00 PM
Woodland at Wadley - 6:00 PM
Gadsden City at Fort Payne - 6:00 PM
St. James at Dallas County - 6:00 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Paul W. Bryant - 6:00 PM
Center Point at Pinson Valley - 6:00 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Crossville - 6:00 PM
Huffman at Woodlawn - 6:00 PM
Greensboro at Sumter Central - 6:00 PM
B.B. Comer at Altamont - 6:00 PM
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa at Tuscaloosa County - 6:00 PM
Jasper at Oxford - 6:00 PM
Fayette County at Winfield - 6:00 PM
Greene County at Aliceville - 6:00 PM
St. Clair County at Springville - 6:00 PM
Shelby County at Vincent - 6:00 PM
Fairfield at Pleasant Grove - 6:00 PM
Fairview at Scottsboro - 6:00 PM
Minor at Homewood - 6:00 PM
Chelsea at Pelham - 6:00 PM
Northside at Sipsey Valley - 6:00 PM
Alexandria at White Plains - 6:00 PM
Saks at Pleasant Valley - 6:00 PM
Cordova at Fultondale - 6:00 PM
Mountain Brook at Calera - 6:00 PM
Brookwood at Northridge - 6:00 PM
Jacksonville at Lincoln - 6:00 PM
Winterboro at Sylacauga - 6:00 PM
Midfield at Childersburg - 6:00 PM
Anniston at Talladega - 6:00 PM
A.H. Parker at Jackson-Olin - 6:00 PM
Coosa Christian at Victory Christian - 6:00 PM
Southside at Sardis - 6:15 PM
Winston County at Lynn - 6:15 PM
Sand Rock at Cedar Bluff - 6:30 PM
Hueytown at McAdory - 6:30 PM
Hanceville at Holly Pond - 6:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.