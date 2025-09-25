Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 1 Thompson at No. 9 Clay-Chalkville.
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Thursday, September 25.
Jackson-Olin at G.W. Carver - 7:00 PM
Fayette County at Winfield - 7:00 PM
Shades Valley at Cherokee County - 7:00 PM
Wenonah at Huffman - 7:00 PM
Glenwood at Wadley - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn at Hartselle - 7:00 PM
View all Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Birmingham High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 26, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Friday, September 26.
Here are the games formatted as requested, with times converted from PST to CST:
Piedmont at B.B. Comer - 7:00 PM
Briarwood Christian at Leeds - 7:00 PM
Curry at Winston County - 7:00 PM
Holtville at Maplesville - 7:00 PM
Blount at Coosa Christian - 7:00 PM
Brilliant at Phillips - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Gaylesville - 7:00 PM
Woodland at Pleasant Valley - 7:00 PM
Berry at Lamar County - 7:00 PM
Good Hope at Addison - 7:00 PM
Gadsden City at Bob Jones - 7:00 PM
Glencoe at Hokes Bluff - 7:00 PM
Jacksonville at Corner - 7:00 PM
Hayden at West Point - 7:00 PM
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Ashville - 7:00 PM
Pickens Academy at Holt - 7:00 PM
Chilton County at Brookwood - 7:00 PM
Sylacauga at Jemison - 7:00 PM
Pickens County at Gordo - 7:00 PM
Dora at Jasper - 7:00 PM
Southside at Etowah - 7:00 PM
Collinsville at Sand Rock - 7:00 PM
Geraldine at Boaz - 7:00 PM
Minor at Ramsay - 7:00 PM
Sumter Central at Greene County - 7:00 PM
Sardis at Alexandria - 7:00 PM
Northside at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Appalachian at Section - 7:00 PM
J.B. Pennington at Cleveland - 7:00 PM
Whitesburg Christian at Gaston - 7:00 PM
Montevallo at John Carroll Catholic - 7:00 PM
Central - Tuscaloosa at Gardendale - 7:00 PM
Oneonta at Susan Moore - 7:00 PM
Mountain Brook at Homewood - 7:00 PM
Helena at Oxford - 7:00 PM
Billingsley at Isabella - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Grove at Anniston - 7:00 PM
Northridge at Bibb County - 7:00 PM
White Plains at Horseshoe Bend - 7:00 PM
West End at Vinemont - 7:00 PM
Shelby County at St. Clair County - 7:00 PM
Benjamin Russell at Charles Henderson - 7:00 PM
Francis Marion at Victory Christian - 7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM
Aliceville at Demopolis - 7:00 PM
Hackleburg at Phil Campbell - 7:00 PM
James Clemens at Spain Park - 7:00 PM
Pinson Valley at Hewitt-Trussville - 7:00 PM
Cold Springs at Lynn - 7:00 PM
Thompson at Clay-Chalkville - 7:00 PM
Moody at Auburn - 7:00 PM
Cedar Bluff at Spring Garden - 7:00 PM
Cullman at A.P. Brewer - 7:00 PM
Donoho at Ohatchee - 7:00 PM
Woodville at Brindlee Mountain - 7:00 PM
Selma at Fairfield - 7:00 PM
Hoover at A.H. Parker - 7:00 PM
Arab at Madison Academy - 7:00 PM
Ragland at Fayetteville - 7:00 PM
Marbury at Sipsey Valley - 7:00 PM
Munford at Westbrook Christian - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa at Hueytown - 7:00 PM
Saks at Central - Coosa - 7:00 PM
Fort Payne at Mortimer Jordan - 7:00 PM
Hamilton at Sulligent - 7:00 PM
Childersburg at Vincent - 7:00 PM
Falkville at Colbert Heights - 7:00 PM
Haleyville at Lawrence County - 7:00 PM
Vina at Tharptown - 7:00 PM
Walter Wellborn at Cleburne County - 7:00 PM
Weaver at Winterboro - 7:00 PM
R.C. Hatch at Greensboro - 7:00 PM
Paul W. Bryant at Chelsea - 7:00 PM
View all Birmingham Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here