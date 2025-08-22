Booker (FL) at Auburn (AL): Live Score Updates Florida-Alabama Border Clash - August 22, 2025
Florida's Booker High will make a visit to Alabama to open its 2025 football season against Auburn High, the No. 3 team in the Alabama Preseason Top 25 rankings, on Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.
Auburn went 10-1 last season and gave eventual state champion Thompson a battle in a 34-21 Class 7A state quarterfinal contest. The Tornadoes rebounded from a slow start to win seven straight games before falling to Raines in the state semifinals.
Players to Watch
Booker
- Chauncey Kennon, CB - This 5-star DB is among the best in the nation. He recently committed to Florida State.
- Tyren Wortham - A 4-star wideout who will play his college football in the Big 10 at Michigan State.
- Kevontay Hugan - A 4-star linebacker who is also headed to the Big 10 to play for Indiana.
Auburn
- Cason Myers, QB - A four-star junior quarterback, who has a growing list of college suitors.
- Carnell Jackson, DL - A senior a 3-star Arkansas commit.
- Trinton Pritchett, OL - A 3-star offensive lineman who will play his college football at Troy.
Streaming and Tickets
If you want to follow along with our updates you can watch a Live Steam of the contest on the NFHS Network. If you decide to attend the contest you can purchase your tickets here.
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and choose who you think will win below.
Booker (FL) at Auburn (AL): Live Score Updates Florida-Alabama Border Clash - August 22, 2025
1
2
3
4
F
Booker
Auburn
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Pregame:
The stage is set for this Florida-Alabama border clash as Booker (Fla.) invades Auburn (Ala.).
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-