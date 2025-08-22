High School

Booker (FL) at Auburn (AL): Live Score Updates Florida-Alabama Border Clash - August 22, 2025

Florida's Booker goes on the road to face Auburn, Alabama's No. 3 team

Bill Kemp

Auburn is ranked No. 3 in Alabama and will start the 2025 season at home against Florida's Booker High.
Florida's Booker High will make a visit to Alabama to open its 2025 football season against Auburn High, the No. 3 team in the Alabama Preseason Top 25 rankings, on Friday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Auburn went 10-1 last season and gave eventual state champion Thompson a battle in a 34-21 Class 7A state quarterfinal contest. The Tornadoes rebounded from a slow start to win seven straight games before falling to Raines in the state semifinals.

Players to Watch

Booker

  • Chauncey Kennon, CB - This 5-star DB is among the best in the nation. He recently committed to Florida State.
  • Tyren Wortham - A 4-star wideout who will play his college football in the Big 10 at Michigan State.
  • Kevontay Hugan - A 4-star linebacker who is also headed to the Big 10 to play for Indiana.

Auburn

  • Cason Myers, QB - A four-star junior quarterback, who has a growing list of college suitors.
  • Carnell Jackson, DL - A senior a 3-star Arkansas commit.
  • Trinton Pritchett, OL - A 3-star offensive lineman who will play his college football at Troy.

Streaming and Tickets

If you want to follow along with our updates you can watch a Live Steam of the contest on the NFHS Network. If you decide to attend the contest you can purchase your tickets here.

