Clay-Chalkville cruises; How the Alabama high school football Top 25 fared
Here is a look at how the teams in this week's SBLive Alabama Top 25 High School Football Rankings fared on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
No. 3 Thompson topples Tennessee's Lipscomb Academy
In a tight battle with a fellow Southeastern high school football power, third-ranked Thompson recovered a late on-side kickoff attempt and ran out the clock to secure a 27-21 victory over Lipscomb Academy (TN) and even its record at 1-1 on the season.
Senior running back Michael Dujon rushed for two touchdowns and added a TD reception to lead the way for the Warriors.
COMPLETE ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD FOR 8/29/2024
No. 4 Clay-Chalkville hangs 62 points on Ramsey
The Clay-Chalkville offense was firing on all cylinders Thursday night as it reached the end zone nine times in a 62- 7 rout of Ramsey. Quarterback Aaron Frye had four touchdown passes, two to Jabari Staples and one each to Marlon Compton and Aaron Osley. Joshua Woods had a huge night in the running game, rushing for four touchdowns and Osley also added a TD on the ground.
In action on Friday:
Lutheran North (0-0) at No. 1 Central-Phenix City (1-0)
Blount (0-1) at No. 2 Saraland (1-0)
Andalusia (1-0) at No. 5 Hillcrest - Evergreen (1-0)
No. 25 Pike Road (0-1) at No. 6 Enterprise (1-0)
St. Clair County (1-0) at No. 8 Montgomery Catholic (1-0)
No. 9 A.H. Parker (1-0) at No. 19 Mountain Brook (1-0)
No. 10 Hoover (1-0) at No. 17 Spain Park (1-0)
No. 11 Dothan (1-0) at Monroe (0-2)
No. 21 Gaddsen City (1-0) at No. 12 Hewitt-Trussville (1-0)
No. 15 Gulf Shores (0-1) at No. 13 Mary G. Montgomery (0-1)
Percy Julian (1-0) at No. 14 Carver Montgomery (1-0)
Alma Bryant (0-0) at No. 16 Baker (1-0)
Moody (0-1) at No. 18 Oxford (1-0)
No. 20 Prattville (1-0) at Stanhope Elmore (1-0)
Demopolis (0-1) at No. 22 Jackson (0-1)
Florence (0-1) at No. 23 Muscle Shoals (0-1)