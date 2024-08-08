Drew Gilmer steps down as Hoover head football coach
Just two days after being placed on administrative leave by Hoover City Schools, Drew Gilmer and Adam Helms have stepped down from their respective positions at Hoover High School.
Quarterbacks coach Chip English will serve as the Buccaneers' interim head coach the remainder of the 2024 season.
English, a former Albertville and Grissom head football coach, had been promoted to interim head coach at Hoover, after Gilmer and Helms were placed on indefinite administrative leave, following an incident during a practice earlier this week which was caught on video.
The video, obtained and published by John Brice of FootballScoop.com on Tuesday, shows Hoover players going through drills. At the end of a play an individual, who appears to be a coach, charges at one of the players involved in the drill and knocks him to the ground while aggressively ripping his helmet off.
Also on Tuesday, Hoover City Schools announced its action against Gilmer, who was hired in January after winning an Alabama state championship at Clay-Chalkville High School last year. Also placed on administrative leave was defensive coordinator Adam Helms who served on Gilmer's staff at Clay-Chalkville.
The Bucs have little time to adjust to their new head coach as they open their 2024 schedule on August 24th in Florida against Western as part of the 2024 Broward County High School National Football Showcase.
