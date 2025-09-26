Racially Perceived Facebook Post Abruptly Ends 100-Year Old Alabama High School Football Rivalry
A since-deleted and racially perceived Facebook post has led to the cancellation of one Alabama's high school football’s longest rivalries. Pickens County and Gordo have been playing football since the 1920s and have met 100 times.
The Community
Pickens County is a rural county with around 19,000 residents in central west Alabama and borders Mississippi. U.S. Highway runs east and west through the county, which sits approximately halfway between Starkville and Tuscaloosa.
The Programs
Undefeated Gordo (5-0, 1-0) is ranked No.1 in the AHSAA Class 3A rankings. The Green Wave have a high-powered offense averaging 46.6 points per game, fifth best in 3A. In 2024, they went 10-2 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. Pickens County (1-3, 1-1) is unranked in Class 1-A.
The Tornadoes are coming off a 57-6 thrashing of region foe, Brilliant. The Tornadoes went 4-7 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams return to their respective region games next Friday. Pickens County hosts Hubertsville. Gordo will visit Oakman. Neither head coach was immediately available for comment on this week's game.
The Troubling deleted Facebook Post
According to a report by wvua23.com (Tuscaloosa), the Facebook post showed “Students holding monkey toys and bananas. In the same report, parent Adrian Lake told a camera, “I don’t appreciate the gesture or the picture the gesture. You’re not just talking about my kids, you’re talking about all black kids. Some people don’t get that. And, if you don’t get that, you’re part of the problem. I’m raising a black kid, not a monkey. "
Comments from School Leadership
The deleted post has been attributed to the Gordo V Cheer Facebook page. Gordo Principal Jeff Campbell posted an apology on the Pickens County Schools Facebook page. He wrote, “I would like to issue a sincere apology for a recent post regarding dress-up day at GHS. I understand that this post offered numerous people, and I am truly sorry. … As principal, I take full responsibility for anything that happens at GHS and will do a better job ensuring future posts do not create division within our county. I have nothing but respect for Mr. Richardson and Pickens County High School.
Shawn McDaniel, Pickens County Schools Superintendent also posted on the district’s Face page. McDaniel wrote on Tuesday, After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that no racial discrimination or profiling was intended in the post. However, we recognize that the post may have been upsetting for some individuals. Please accept our sincere apology on behalf of the Pickens County School District. There was no willful harm or malicious intent behind the post.”
Pickens County principal Lee Richardson is moving on from the development. He told 6 WBRC News, “As we move forward, I ask that our community use this moment as an opportunity for reflection and unity. Together, we can ensure that the values of respect, sportsmanship, and support for our students remain at the heart of every tradition at Pickens County High School. Let us rise above this and carry out the spirit of being an F-5 Tornado!”