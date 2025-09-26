High School

Racially Perceived Facebook Post Abruptly Ends 100-Year Old Alabama High School Football Rivalry

Pickens County vs. Gordo, one of Alabama’s oldest rivalries, has been canceled after a since-deleted cheer team post sparked outrage and led to apologies from school leaders

Sean Conway

Gordo High won't be hosting Pickens County High in the Eight Mile War this year.
Gordo High won't be hosting Pickens County High in the Eight Mile War this year. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

A since-deleted and racially perceived Facebook post has led to the cancellation of one Alabama's high school football’s longest rivalries. Pickens County and Gordo have been playing football since the 1920s and have met 100 times. 

The Community

Pickens County is a rural county with around 19,000 residents in central west Alabama and borders Mississippi. U.S. Highway runs east and west through the county, which sits approximately halfway between Starkville and Tuscaloosa. 

The Programs

Undefeated Gordo (5-0, 1-0) is ranked No.1 in the AHSAA Class 3A rankings. The Green Wave have a high-powered offense averaging 46.6 points per game, fifth best in 3A. In 2024, they went 10-2 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. Pickens County (1-3, 1-1) is unranked in Class 1-A.

The Tornadoes are coming off a 57-6 thrashing of region foe, Brilliant. The Tornadoes went 4-7 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams return to their respective region games next Friday. Pickens County hosts Hubertsville. Gordo will visit Oakman. Neither head coach was immediately available for comment on this week's game.

Gordo has had the upper hand on the field against their county rival Pickens County.
Gordo has had the upper hand on the field against their county rival Pickens County. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Troubling deleted Facebook Post

According to a report by wvua23.com (Tuscaloosa), the Facebook post showed “Students holding monkey toys and bananas. In the same report, parent Adrian Lake told a camera, “I don’t appreciate the gesture or the picture the gesture. You’re not just talking about my kids, you’re talking about all black kids. Some people don’t get that. And, if you don’t get that, you’re part of the problem. I’m raising a black kid, not a monkey. "

Comments from School Leadership

The deleted post has been attributed to the Gordo V Cheer Facebook page. Gordo Principal Jeff Campbell posted an apology on the Pickens County Schools Facebook page. He wrote, “I would like to issue a sincere apology for a recent post regarding dress-up day at GHS. I understand that this post offered numerous people, and I am truly sorry. … As principal, I take full responsibility for anything that happens at GHS and will do a better job ensuring future posts do not create division within our county. I have nothing but respect for Mr. Richardson and Pickens County High School.

Shawn McDaniel, Pickens County Schools Superintendent also posted on the district’s Face page. McDaniel wrote on Tuesday, After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that no racial discrimination or profiling was intended in the post. However, we recognize that the post may have been upsetting for some individuals. Please accept our sincere apology on behalf of the Pickens County School District. There was no willful harm or malicious intent behind the post.”

Pickens County principal Lee Richardson is moving on from the development. He told 6 WBRC News, “As we move forward, I ask that our community use this moment as an opportunity for reflection and unity. Together, we can ensure that the values of respect, sportsmanship, and support for our students remain at the heart of every tradition at Pickens County High School. Let us rise above this and carry out the spirit of being an F-5 Tornado!”

Published
Sean Conway
SEAN CONWAY

Sean Conway was introduced to sports media as a teenage usher for Georgia Tech football a decade before working as a radio and television high school play-by-play and color commentator for football and basketball. He moved on to sports talk radio, working as a producer and digital content provider. His versatile writing background since includes covering everything from drum lines and Supercross to high school state championships, college sports, and professional beats for Atlanta’s teams. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Alabama