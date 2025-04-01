Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (4/1/2025)
There were no major changes in this week’s High School On SI Alabama Top 25 in softball largely thanks to a light schedule during spring break.
But as we head deeper into the spring season, several key matchups in regional play will determine who will be best positioned to end up champions.
Here is a snapshot of this past week’s action in Alabama high school softball and where the top teams in the state stand.
1. Orange Beach (16-1)
Last week: 1
The Makos continue to dominate as they remain the No. 1 team in the state. Their batting average, runs batted in and earned run average are among the best in the country.
2. Thompson (23-2)
Last week: 2
The Warriors remain at No. 2 despite not playing since March 21 because of spring break.
3. Curry (24-1)
Last week: 3
The Yellowjackets maintain their No. 3 position and their win streak after going 4-0 last week with wins over Admore, Dodgeville, Bob Jones and Boaz.
4. Springville (27-3-1)
Last week: 4
The Springville Tigers extended their win streak to nine with their 11-1 victory over Fayetteville. This is the 18th time this season that the Tigers have won games by five or more runs.
5. Central-Phenix City (23-3)
Last week: 5
The Red Devils had a fairly easy week, winning their seventh straight against Dodgeville, 17-1. This is the 14th time this season that they’ve won a game by six runs or more.
6. West Limestone (25-2)
Last week: 6
You can add win No. 17 in a row for the Wildcats, but it didn’t come easy against Rock Island in a 1-0 nailbiter. Pitcher JuliAnn Kyle pitched a masterpiece, giving up just one hit while striking out 17.
7. St. James (31-5)
Last week: 7
The Trojans pounced on the LAMP Golden Tigers 16-2 for their sixth straight win. Tatiana Shuford was the hitting star for the Trojans, going 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
8. Wetumpka (30-4)
Last week: 8
After having a week off for spring break, the Indians got back into action Monday with a win over Munford, 7-0. Abigail Adams pitched a gem, not giving up a single run in six innings.
9. Tuscaloosa County (21-3)
Last week: 9
The Wildcats had no problem taking care of Pratteville Christian, 7-1. They have won 16 of their last 17 games. Pitcher Cayleigh Pearson went the whole game, surrendering just one unearned run in the victory.
10. Spanish Fort (23-6)
Last week: 10
The Toros were on a roll until they ran into the Fairhope Pirates. The Toros dropped a 6-2 decision this past Saturday, but seven players got at least one hit in the game.
11. Alexandria (21-4-1)
Last week: 11
The Valley Cubs haven’t been in action since March 26, when they defeated Cleburne County 14-0.
12. Daphne (22-3)
Last week: 12
The Trojans had their third shutout in a row, blanking Mobile Christian 15-0. They previously defeated Beauregard, 9-0, and Prattville, 6-0.
13. Cherokee County (14-1)
Last week: 13
The Warriors had the week off.
14. Moody (18-7)
Last week: 14
The Blue Devils had the week off and resumed play Tuesday against the West End Patriots.
15. Chilton County (21-4-1)
Last week: 15
The Tigers had the week off and will resume play this week.
16. Sparkman (21-7-1)
Last week: 16
The Senators faced the Athens Golden Eagles on Monday, with both coming in with winning streaks on the line. The Senators have won nine straight at home, while the Golden Eagles have won nine on the road.
17. Gulf Shores (20-12)
Last week: 17
The Dolphins beat the Southeastern Mustangs in a 17-0 shutout, ending their three game winning streak.
18. Boaz (14-5)
Last week: 18
The Pirates are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Community Vikings, 2-1. This was the Pirates' second loss in a row.
19. Baker (19-7)
Last week: 19
The Fairhope Pirates got their revenge against the Baker Hornets, winning 7-4. Earlier this season, the Hornets had defeated the Pirates, 7-2.
20. Athens (16-8)
Last week: 20
The Golden Eagles have a critical game coming up against the Sparkman Senators. The Golden Eagles have a nine-game road winning streak.
21. Wicksburg (24-6)
Last week: 21
The Community Vikings ended the Panthers' 20-game winning streak, but they did bounce back to win two in a row and start a new streak.
22. Fairhope (21-8)
Last week: Unranked
The Pirates enter the poll this week on a roll, winning five straight including victories over Auburn, ranked Spanish Fort and Baker.
23. Waterloo (15-5)
Last week: 23
The Cougars may have bit of chip on their shoulder going into their game Monday against the Athens Trojans after having their win streak snapped by the Community Vikings, 13-0.
24. Lawrence County (21-8)
Last week: 24
The Red Devils extended their home winning streak to seven with a 5-2 victory over Hatton.
25. Bessemer Academy (5-1)
Last week: 25
The Rebels will be back in action this week after taking off for spring break.