Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (4/28/2025)
There were some shake-ups in this week’s Top 25 in Alabama high school softball, with some teams making big jumps right before the postseason begins.
Besides the state powerhouses Orange Beach and Thompson, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Alabama? Take a look at our Top 25 as we give you our latest set of Alabama high school softball rankings and let us know who you think we might've missed on.
Here is the latest Alabama Top 25 high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. Orange Beach (37-2)
Last week: 1
No surprise here. Orange Beach continues its dominance in the state and they continue to rise in High School On SI’s national rankings as well. The Makos dropped a April 12th contest to Thompson, but have bounced back with nine straight wins. One of the country's best for plenty of reasons.
2. Thompson (39-4)
Last week: 2
The Warriors come in right behind the Orange Beach as they split with the Makos recently. Thompson had won 12 straight games and have shown no signs of slowing down.
3. Central-Phenix City (42-3)
Last week: 4
Hottest team right now arguably in the state is the Red Devils, who have won 25 straight games to this point. Central-Phenix City has out-scored its opponents 399-82 this season.
4. Curry (44-3)
Last week: 3
The Yellowjackets had won 28 straight games before falling to Huntsville and Hoover recently. Curry is led by sophomore sensation Skiely Perry, who is 24-0 on the season with 0.79 earned run average and 217 strikeouts.
5. Springville (43-4-1)
Last week: 5
Springville had won nine games in a row before falling in a 7-6 against Madison County. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 15-0 win over Center Point.
6. Daphne (33-6)
Last week: 6
The Trojans don't drop down a whole ton despite a 17-1 loss to Orange Beach recently. Daphne bounced back with consecutive wins over Satsuma and West Florida, respectively.
7. West Limestone (39-5)
Last week: 7
Since a 6-5 loss to Austin back on April 5th, the Wildcats have won nine games in a row including five contests scoring double digits.
8. Wetumpka (42-5)
Last week: 8
The Indians had won a remarkable 36 in a row at home before losing against Elmore County a week and a half ago, 6-4.
9. Alexandria (40-9-2)
Last week: 9
Yes, the Valley Cubs have lost a few more games, but take a deeper look into who those losses were up against. Only falling against second-ranked Thompson, 3-2, was an impressive feat and that's why we moved Alexandria up a spot. Alexandria are winners of its last five games.
10. Spanish Fort (37-10)
Last week: 12
Making the jump this week is the Toros of Spanish Fort as they bounced back nicely from a 2-game set against Wakulla (Florida).
11. Saint James (42-7)
Last week: 13
One of the state's best pitchers has led the way for Saint James this season, with Emily Needham boasting a 28-5 record with a 0.88 ERA and 357 strikeouts.
12. Tuscaloosa County (37-13)
Last week: 11
We wanted to move the Wildcats up, but a 16-6 loss to Thompson drops them down a spot this week. Tuscaloosa County heads into the postseason with a lot to prove.
13. Moody (33-8)
Last week: 15
The Blue Devils have won eleven in a row including a sweep of Carver Birmingham by a combined score of 14-0.
14. Chilton County (31-8-2)
Chilton County has won 25 of their last 29 games, recently defeating Calera in a 2-game series.
15. Hewitt-Trussville (29-15)
Last week: 10
The Huskies take a big dip in this week's rankings, after losing three in a row against Curry, Helena and Vestavia Hills, respectively. Hewitt-Trussville finishes the season on a losing skid with the postseason ahead.
16. Cherokee County (24-6)
Last week: 14
The Warriors had won three in a row over Cleburne County, Sylvania and White Plains before dropping a 5-2 decision to Southside. Have dropped games to Alexandria and White Plains since then.
17. Sparkman (33-14-1)
Last week: 18
Hard to drop the Senators too far down after a brief skid, which included a 13-1 loss against top-ranked Orange Beach. Sparkman finishes the season with games against Grissom.
18. Fairhope (26-10)
Last week: 19
We're not going to overreact to a loss to Orange Beach for Fairhope. The Pirates continue to make their way up the ranks eevery week.
19. Helena (26-14-2)
Last week: 20
The Huskies remain within our Top 25 despite having a tough stretch of games recently. Helena Defeated Hewitt-Trussville last week, but also lost to Hazel Green and Saraland, respectively.
20. Boaz (28-7)
Last week: 21
Since a April 8th loss to Sardis, the Pirates have won 12 straight games and closed out the regular season with a win over Arab.
21. Baker (31-12)
Last week: 21
The Hornets had won 10 in a row before dropping a 6-4 decision to East Central. Baker closed out the regular season with wins over Bryant and Mary G. Montgomery, respectively.
22. Wicksburg (43-7)
Last week: 23
The Panthers have one of the best 1-2 combos at pitcher with Ellie Cox and Natalie Cole, whom have combined to win 35 games this season.
23. Hoover (23-15)
Last week: 24
One of the hottest softball teams in the state is the Buccaneers as they've won three straight.
24. Austin (38-16)
Last week: 25
The Black Bears take the second to last spot in our rankings as they've won 11 out of their last 13 games contests.
25. Gulf Shores (27-18)
Last week: 17
The Dolphins take one of the biggest falls of any team that was in the rankings last week, with Gulf Shores having lost four out of its last five games.
