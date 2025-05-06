Top 25 Alabama high school softball rankings (5/5/2025)
There wasn't any shake-ups in this week’s Top 25 in Alabama high school softball, with most teams remaining in the same position as the week before.
Besides the state powerhouses Orange Beach and Thompson, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Alabama? Lone newbie is this week's rankings is Madison County.
Take a look at our Top 25 as we give you our latest set of Alabama high school softball rankings and let us know who you think we might've missed on. Here is the latest Alabama Top 25 high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. Orange Beach (40-2)
Last week: 1
No surprise here. Orange Beach continues its dominance in the state and they continue to rise in High School On SI’s national rankings as well. The Makos dropped a April 12th contest to Thompson, but have bounced back with 12 straight wins. One of the country's best softball programs for plenty of reasons.
2. Thompson (39-4)
Last week: 2
The Warriors come in right behind the Orange Beach as they split with the Makos recently. Thompson had won 12 straight games and have shown no signs of slowing down.
3. Central-Phenix City (43-3)
Last week: 3
Hottest team right now arguably in the state is the Red Devils, who have won 27 straight games to this point. Central-Phenix City has out-scored its opponents 396-77 this season.
4. Curry (47-3)
Last week: 4
The Yellowjackets had won 31 straight games before falling to Huntsville and Hoover recently. Curry is led by sophomore sensation Skiely Perry, who is 27-0 on the season with 0.70 earned run average and 245 strikeouts.
5. Springville (46-4-1)
Last week: 5
Springville had won nine games in a row before falling in a 7-6 against Madison County. The Tigers have bounced back to win four consecutive contests.
6. Daphne (36-6)
Last week: 6
The Trojans don't drop down a whole ton despite a 17-1 loss to Orange Beach recently. Daphne has bounced back with five consecutive wins over Fairhope, Foley, Satsuma and West Florida, respectively.
7. West Limestone (42-5)
Last week: 7
Since a 6-5 loss to Austin back on April 5th, the Wildcats have won 12 games in a row including eight contests scoring double digits.
8. Wetumpka (44-5)
Last week: 8
The Indians had won a remarkable 36 in a row at home before losing against Elmore County a couple weeks ago, 6-4.
9. Alexandria (40-9-2)
Last week: 9
Yes, the Valley Cubs have lost a few more games, but take a deeper look into who those losses were up against. Only falling against second-ranked Thompson, 3-2, was an impressive feat and that's why we moved Alexandria up a spot. Alexandria are winners of its last five games.
10. Spanish Fort (37-10)
Last week: 10
Making the jump this week is the Toros of Spanish Fort as they bounced back nicely from a 2-game set against Wakulla (Florida). Spanish Fort freshman pitcher Cayden Dorger heads up the pitching staff with a 11-4 record with 1.71 ERA and 59 strikeouts.
11. Saint James (46-7)
Last week: 11
One of the state's best pitchers has led the way for Saint James this season, with Emily Needham boasting a 30-5 record with a 0.83 ERA and 378 strikeouts.
12. Tuscaloosa County (37-13)
Last week: 12
We wanted to move the Wildcats up, but a 16-6 loss to Thompson drops them down a spot this week. Tuscaloosa County heads into the postseason with a lot to prove.
13. Moody (38-8)
Last week: 13
The Blue Devils have won sixteen in a row, as they have shut out three out of their last four opponents.
14. Chilton County (31-8-2)
Last week: 14
Chilton County has won 25 of their last 29 games, recently defeating Calera in a 2-game series.
15. Cherokee County (24-6)
Last week: 15
The Warriors had won three in a row over Cleburne County, Sylvania and White Plains before dropping a 5-2 decision to Southside. Have dropped games to Alexandria and White Plains since then.
16. Hewitt-Trussville (30-16)
Last week: 15
The Huskies take a big dip in this week's rankings, after losing three in a row against Curry, Helena and Vestavia Hills, respectively. Hewitt-Trussville finishes the season on a losing skid with the postseason ahead.
17. Sparkman (36-12-1)
Last week: 17
Hard to drop the Senators too far down after a brief skid, which included a 13-1 loss against top-ranked Orange Beach. Sparkman finished the season with a 12-2 win against Grissom and followed it up with back-to-back wins over Huntsville.
18. Fairhope (28-13)
Last week: 18
The Pirates has continued to be one of the state's top ball clubs behind the pitching of sophomore Addison Russell, who has a 13-2 record and 80 strikeouts.
19. Helena (29-14-2)
Last week: 19
The Huskies are winners of five of their last six games, including back-to-back victories over Spain Park.
20. Boaz (28-7)
Last week: 20
The Pirates had won 14 straight games and closed out the regular season with a loss to Arab.
21. Baker (33-12)
Last week: 21
The Hornets had won 10 in a row before dropping a 6-4 decision to East Central a couple weeks ago. Baker closed out the regular season with four straight wins.
22. Hoover (23-15)
Last week: 23
One of the hottest softball teams in the state is the Buccaneers as they've won three straight.
23. Austin (38-17)
Last week: 24
The Black Bears have won 11 out of their last 13 games contests. Austin won it's most recent game in a 1-0 decision against Florence.
24. Gulf Shores (28-17)
Last week: 25
Anna Leigh Price has been impressive at the plate and on the mound, batting .328 with six home runs and 33 runs batted in. On the mound, Price is 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 170 strikeouts.
25. Madison County (31-12)
Rounding out our rankings is a newbie in Madison County as the Tigers' most recent victory is a 15-10 victory over Plainview.
