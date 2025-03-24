Troy signee Brady Richardson pitches no-hitter as Enterprise shuts out Fairhope
The Enterprise Wildcats received a huge lift Saturday from pitcher Brady Richardson, who threw a no-hitter against the Fairhope Pirates.
Richardson struck out 10 in seven innings against No. 6 Fairhope in a 2-0 victory, helping the Wildcats finish with two victories in the Fairhope Tournament over the weekend.
Richardson walked two in the first inning (four overall) but settled down after that, retiring eight of nine batters to finish the game.
It was a great game for fans of pitchers' duels, as Fairhope held the Wildcats to only two hits.
Richardson, a Troy signee, wasn't the only Wildcat who looked like an ace during the tournament.
Enterprise pitcher Davis Shiver allowed only three hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts in a complete-game performance during a 5-3 Wildcats win over Mary G. Montgomery.
The two victories pushed the Wildcats' overall record to 19-1, just behind the undefeated Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, who have started the season with a perfect 20-0 record.
Enterprise is ranked No. 2 in the High School On SI Alabama high school baseball Top 25, behind only Hewitt-Trussville.
Before their loss to the Wildcats, Fairhope had won four straight.
Fairhope will try to rebound against Spanish Fort.
